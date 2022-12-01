1 Killed, 3 Injured In 4 Car Crash

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left a Severn man dead, and four others injured.

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to westbound Route 100 at southbound I-97 for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

A 2002 Honda Accord EX, driven by Jason Crawford, 23, of Severn, was traveling westbound on Route 100 near the I-97 overpass. He lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and struck a concrete traffic barrier.

A 2005 Toyota Corolla swerved to avoid striking the Honda Accord and struck a concrete traffic barrier on the opposite side of the roadway.

A 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck and an unknown vehicle stopped in both travel lanes to block traffic.

The front-seat passenger of the unknown vehicle exited the vehicle to render aid to the driver of the Honda Accord.

A Honda Civic traveling westbound approaching the crash scene struck the rear of the Ford and swerved around it on the left shoulder.

The Honda Civic continued westbound and then struck the Honda Accord.

The pedestrian, who was standing outside of the Honda Accord, was struck by the Honda Civic.

Crawford, the driver of the Honda Accord, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Corolla, the pedestrian, and the driver of the Honda Civic were all transported to Baltimore Washington Medical center by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

