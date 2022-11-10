WRNR 103.1 Sold to Christian Radio Group

WRNR, the last locally-owned and operated radio station in Annapolis has been sold and will be folded into a Christian radio broadcasting group.

Radio Insight reports that the Peter & John Radio Fellowship will fold the station into their mix of stations in Baltimore– Christian AC, 95.1 Bright FM and Christian Preaching on WRBS 1230.

The station was reportedly sold for $1.54 million. WRNR owner, Steve Kingston said, “We are considering options for WRNR FM, including a move of the call letters, music format, and all intellectual property to another frequency on FM.” So, stay tuned. Eye On Annapolis has learned that they are potentially looking to broadcast on 98.3, WSMD (Star 98.3) based out of Mechanicsville, MD.

The sale is pending FCC approval, and a closing date has yet to be finalized. Upon approval and closing, the station is expected to switch formats.

Last January, WNAV was sold. Subsequently, it was re-sold to Maryland Media One and is now called Capital Gold, a simulcast originating in Havre de Grace, MD.

Purchase Agreement (PDF Below and here)

Download (PDF, Unknown)

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB