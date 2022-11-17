Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Wild Kid Acres Receives Maryland Sustainable Growth Award

| November 17, 2022, 01:50 PM

The Maryland Department of Planning presented the Maryland Sustainable Growth awards for leadership and community planning at its 10th annual awards ceremony today. The awards recognize individuals, organizations, and programs that exemplify well-planned economic and community development initiatives throughout the state.

“Sustainable growth is key to the future of Maryland. Our administration takes great pride in these awards and celebrates the perseverance of the recipients to change Maryland for the better,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These awards recognize people and projects from across the state that bring creativity, innovation, and resourcefulness to our communities.”

The eight winners and six honorable mention awards are for individuals and organizations that demonstrate their commitment to sustainable growth – development or redevelopment that is compact, walkable, and takes advantage of existing infrastructure while preserving the rural landscape in Maryland.

“I congratulate the award recipients for their steadfast commitment to revitalizing and improving the communities of Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Robert McCord. “These individuals and programs demonstrate the best approaches to sustainability while considering the needs and uses of both the built and natural environments.”

Wild Kid Acres in Edgewater received the award for Preservation and Conservation for the work done to convert a vacant lot into a sustainable farm.

Wild Kid Acres is a bilingual community farm located in Edgewater. It was founded by a veteran and minority business leader, Gerardo Martinez, during the COVID-19 pandemic due to demand from the local community to experience a safe outdoor space that was unique and welcoming. Its mission is to enhance the local ecosystem through Climate Smart Agriculture and educate all visitors on these practices; inspire the local community through the use of the farm and its animals; and increase local economic development by serving as a unique low-cost venue for small locally-owned businesses.

We spoke with Gerardo about his vision and the direction of Wild Kid Acres. Have a listen.

