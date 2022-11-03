When Will Mobile Sports Betting Begin in Maryland?

It’s been a long and winding road to legal sports betting in Maryland, starting with a vote in 2020 to legalize full-fledged sports betting. Following the success of the sports betting measure in 2020, the General Assembly established the framework for Maryland’s legal sports betting industry the following year.

Fast forward to today, and we finally have a better idea of which online sportsbooks to expect when mobile sports betting becomes available in Maryland. The question on many Marylanders’ minds right now is when they will be able to start betting online.

On October 27, 2022, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) met and presented to the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency (MSLGCA) the license applications of the ten online sports betting operators vying for market access in Maryland.

The MSLGCA will now review the submitted applications to determine whether or not they will be granted a license. This process will take under a month, with the SWARC set to announce the recipients of the online sports betting licenses at their next meeting on November 21.

Following the official announcement of the license recipients on November 21, the state will conduct one final review of each operator’s internal controls to ensure that they meet the established requirements. There is no set timetable for the internal reviews, but many sources indicate that they will last about a week.

Maryland Online Sports Betting Launch Date

This indicates that, depending on how quickly the state executes its evaluations of each operator’s internal controls, the most precise date range for the launch of online sports betting in Maryland is between November 21 and December 5.

Maryland’s approach to licensing operators for online sports betting is unique in that the licenses will be issued on a rolling basis rather than all at once. In other states that have recently launched legal gambling sites, such as Kansas, the standard approach for issuing licenses is to issue the first batch of licenses all at once, allowing for a more competitive and fair market.

While it has been acknowledged that there will certainly be some time gaps between when each operator receives their license in Maryland, many feel that this could create an unfair advantage that benefits operators who can launch their products first.

The debut of online sports betting in Maryland has not yet been given a specific date. Still, we know that it will occur soon after the meeting on November 21, where SWARC will formally confirm the arrival of the sports betting providers in Maryland.

