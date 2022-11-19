Analysis: What is the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future?

Maryland sports fans, and the state’s education system, may be feeling extra gracious this coming Thanksgiving after a long wait finally comes to an end. Online Maryland sports betting is set to launch before sports fans sit down for turkey on Thursday.

After fighting to get the legalization of sports betting on the ballot in 2020, voters passed a referendum last year to legalize sports betting in the “Free State.” The liberty to bet, however, has only been able to be practiced in brick-and-mortar casinos as the convenience of betting online has taken longer to implement.

The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Commission held a meeting this last week that awarded 10 licenses and, after a demonstration period the following Monday, it’s likely that sports betting apps are up and running for the Thanksgiving NFL games. It’s a long awaited launch.

How big of a game-changer is it? John Martin, director of the Maryland Lottery told FOX 5 that mobile sports betting could generate $25-$30 million in tax revenue in its first year.

Where is Tax Revenue from Maryland Sports Betting Going?

The “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” the name of the bill passed by voters, includes comprehensive changes to Maryland’s early childhood and public schools. According to the Maryland State Department of Education, the bill is projected to increase education funding by $3.8 billion each year over the next 10 years and fund programs that “aims to eradicate achievement gaps and ensures opportunity for every student, regardless of family income, race, ethnicity, and/or ability.”

The Blueprint is divided five distinct policy areas (pillars):

Early Childhood Education

High Quality and Diverse Teachers and Leaders

College and Career Readiness

More Resources to Ensure that All Students are Successful

Governance and Accountability

Brick-and-mortar sports wagering in Maryland totaled $31.4 million this past September, contributing about $1 million to a state public education fund according to The Washington Post. The state is expected to generate that and more once the general public has the ability to bet, literally, at their fingertips.

Leveling the Playing Field

Maryland wants to practice what it is preaching by not only aiming for equality in the classroom but also on the business front. That is what has held the rollout process of online Maryland sports betting.

The Washington Post reports that “the state conducted a disparity study that reviewed whether minority- and women-owned firms faced discrimination in sports gambling” during the awarding of its betting licenses. That study was completed in mid-August but the findings were “too new to determine if those businesses historically faced a disadvantage.”

Ultimately, the biggest hurdle in the way of online sports betting has been cleared. As more money begins to flow, the education system will start to reap the rewards and the Blueprint that was proposed and voted on by the public.

Maryland’s sportsbooks have profited more than $30 million since in-person sports wagering launched last December, according to The Baltimore Sun. There is a 15% state tax on sports betting proceeds and the state has already received about $5.4 million.

Maryland Sports Betting Bonus Offers – Available Now

Even before the mobile launch in the coming days, sports fans can claim a variety of free bet offers. The free bets can be cashed in to bet on the Ravens, the World Cup, or any other sport available over the coming weeks.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS