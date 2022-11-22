Maryland sports betting is going live this week! For new sports bettors, some of the terms, ancillary apps, and technology can get confusing. GeoComply is one bit of related technology that you might see pop up as you’re signing up for and using betting apps.

What Is GeoComply?

Simply put, GeoComply is a technology that confirms a user’s location. Geolocation is the popular term for such technology, and it’s what GeoComply offers. GeoComply specializes in location services and integrates with many gaming and betting companies.

This is important for online sports bettors, for reasons we cover below.

How Does GeoComply Affect Maryland Sports Betting?

GeoComply comes into play with sports betting if you’re using a sportsbook’s desktop website. Most sportsbooks use GeoComply. This includes DraftKings, FanDuel, and other popular online betting sites. If you choose to bet via a computer or laptop, sportsbooks will require you to download the GeoComply plug-in. It’s a quick process that only takes a few clicks.

GeoComply gives the sportsbook access to your location. This is required because Maryland sportsbooks can only take bets from users who are physically located within the state’s borders.

This might beg the question: do you need to live in Maryland to be able to place bets in the state? The answer is a simple no. You can bet on sports in Maryland as long as you are 1) over 21 years old and 2) physically within the state. GeoComply confirms that you are in Maryland before you’re allowed to place any bets.

One tangentially related note: when you sign up for Maryland sports betting, you will be required to submit some personal details to confirm your age and identity. One of these details is your address. It does not need to be in Maryland. GeoComply will handle the geolocation for you, even if your home address isn’t in MD.

Maryland Sports Betting Apps

Starting this week, you can sign up for both Caesars Sportsbook Maryland and FanDuel Maryland. On Wednesday, you will be able to sign up and bet at even more sportsbooks.

Is GeoComply Required For Mobile Sports Betting In Maryland?

For the most part, no. When you bet via mobile, you’ll download an app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. You will need to enable location services while you’re using the app so the sportsbook can confirm your location. This will be done using your phone’s GPS.

The technology may be powered by GeoComply or another provider, depending on the sportsbook you’re using. However, it will be done in the background, without the need to download a separate app or plugin. For this reason, mobile betting is a preferred option for many bettors in states with legal betting apps.

Maryland Sports Betting Update

Now that you’re familiar with GeoComply, you can look forward to this week’s impending MD sports betting launch! The following sportsbooks are expected to launch this week or next:

DraftKings

Caesars

BetMGM

PointsBet

FanDuel

The launch comes in time for some great betting opportunities. The Baltimore Ravens are having a great season, putting them in the Super Bowl hunt. Plus, the World Cup started this weekend. It will continue through December 18. Soccer bettors have plenty to work with as the tournament rages on. Outside of those two sports, though, there’s plenty of other betting fodder to be had in Maryland. The NBA is in full swing, as is the NHL. You can find all sorts of sports to bet on at Maryland sportsbooks.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS