Vibe Opens at Annapolis Town Center

Vibe is open! Annapolis’ newest live music venue, Vibe, is located in the Annapolis Town Center. Vibe is a 500-person capacity music venue where guests can enjoy the region’s most popular bands and entertainers.

“Our mission is to provide a top entertainment destination in the Annapolis regional area with great concert experiences and unforgettable nights out,” said co-founder Ivano Scotto. Equipped with a state-of-the-art light and sound system, the 10,000 sq. ft. space boasts two expansive bars to serve upscale bar food, specialty cocktails, wine and beer. The creative chef-driven menu offers finger foods and shareables like Ahi Tuna Bites and handhelds like Tacos al Pastor. Dine at the bar or be attended to by cocktail servers throughout the venue’s multiple rooms and bars. Room rentals, VIP seating and table service are also options, depending on the night.

The interior design of Vibe is intended to appeal to a mix of music genres and ages. Modern meets retro to create an exciting atmosphere dotted with curated music-themed decor. Psychedelic poster-style wall coverings anchor two billiard tables. Jacquard curtains, iridescent pendant lights, and red-tufted booths provide a classic yet funky vibe.

Vibe’s doors open weekly Thursday – Sunday at 7 p.m. Live bands play Thursday, Fridays, and Saturday nights with house DJs before and during breaks. Sunday night is Latin Night featuring popular Latin DJs. The M-80’s will perform on Friday, December 2nd, Turning the Tide will be on the the stage on Saturday, December 3rd, and DJ Eze from El Sol 107.9 FM radio station will spin Latin tracks on Sunday, December 4th.

Live concerts are Vibe’s forte, but private parties and events will be welcomed.

Located in Annapolis Town Center, adjacent to Giolitti’s Fine Italian Market, parking for Vibe is available at the Annapolis Town Center garage across the street.

