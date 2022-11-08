Mike Pantelides For County Council
Unidentified Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Linthicum Hit and Run

| November 08, 2022, 08:54 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a pedestrian crash last night that left an unidentified man dead after a vehicle struck him along Baltimore and  Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum.

On November 7, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to northbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road in Linthicum for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed a pedestrian was in the northbound travel lanes of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, possibly attempting to cross from east to west. The pedestrian, a white male, was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle did not remain at the scene and is believed to be a white Lexus product.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Investigators are continuing their investigation and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-8573 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

