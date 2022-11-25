Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday– Support Them!!

Small Business Saturday has become an annual tradition where communities kick off the holiday season shopping at small locally-owned businesses. This year the event is on Saturday, November 26th. “These small businesses make your community unique and special, and we want to support them,” said Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “The Annapolis area is filled with locally owned stores, retailers, hair salons, entertainment venues, and other locally owned small businesses that give back to the community throughout the year. Small Business Saturday is a day to thank them.

It has been over 11 years since downtown Annapolis started celebrating our small local businesses on this day. Shopping at your favorite small business on this day brings the community together for a traditional shopping and dining experience where full customer service is still an option.

​New this year will be the Downtown Annapolis Gift Card Bonus Week, which kicks off on Small Business Saturday and runs through the following Saturday. During this week, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership will be promoting local businesses that offer a bonus gift when you purchase a gift card from them. Examples include buying a $100 gift card from Luna Blu, Blackwall Hitch or Smashing Grapes restaurants and getting a free $20 bonus gift card. Those purchasing a sailing cruise on the Wilma Lee from the Annapolis Maritime Museum will receive a free ornament. A full list of gift card bonus deals is on the downtown Annapolis Partnership website.

To continue the shop local theme in downtown Annapolis, the next day, Sunday, November 27th, is Artist Sunday, where the Annapolis Arts District is encouraging locals to shop local by buying a CD from their favorite local musician, purchasing tickets to local performing arts events, and for everyone to shop our wonderful local art galleries, art studios, and bookstores. Everyone also heads back to downtown Annapolis on the first three Thursday evenings in December to shop and dine during the Midnight Madness shopping events and the launch of the new Annapolis Holiday Market from December 8 to 11.

The City of Annapolis also starts its free 2-hour on-street meter parking on Thanksgiving weekend. Additional free parking is available evenings and weekends at the Calvert Street Parking Garage located at 19 St. Johns Street. Free Sunday parking is available until 4 pm at the Whitmore Parking Garage at 25 Clay Street. Many businesses in downtown Annapolis participate in Park Shop and Dine, which gives you 2 hours of free parking at Gotts Court Garage when making a purchase. City of Annapolis residents can also pick up free 2-hour parking passes at 60 West Street for City of Annapolis-owned parking garages.

For more information on Small Business Saturday in Annapolis, the Downtown Annapolis Bonus Gift Card Week, and the Annapolis Holiday Market, visit www.downtownannapolispartnership.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB