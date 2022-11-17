Maryland sports betting is fast approaching. Apps could launch within a few weeks, or even sooner. As you’re gearing up to bet on sports in Maryland, there are a number of key things to keep in mind. Here are the 10 most important things to know about Maryland sports betting.

Apps Could Launch Soon…Very Soon

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) met on November 16 and awarded ten sports betting licenses. The next day, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission set the official Maryland sports betting launch date for November 23. We expect many of the approved operators to go live on day one. Others will inevitably follow in the coming weeks.

Maryland Sports Betting Bonuses Are Already Live

Even though Maryland online sportsbooks aren’t live, they are offering bonuses to bettors who sign up early. You can claim bonuses to the tune of more than $1,000 total if you take advantage of these bonuses.

Only PointsBet and Caesars require a bonus code. The other sportsbooks will automatically give you the bonus if you sign up using our links. You will receive the free bets and/or second chance bets once the sportsbook offering them goes live in Maryland. Act fast! Maryland sports betting could launch very soon, and these bonuses expire when the offering sportsbook goes live.

You’ll Be Able To Bet From Your Mobile Device

Sportsbook apps will be live and available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. As a matter of fact, many of them are available there already, so you can sign up and take advantage of the offers listed above.

Mobile betting is a popular method among bettors over desktop because it allows for on-the-go betting. Live betting has been increasing in popularity over the past few years, too. Betting from your phone while a game is in progress means you don’t need to find the nearest computer.

Most online sportsbooks are optimized for mobile use. The apps are streamlined to fit the mobile experience, making this an easy way to bet.

Who’s Who: SWARC & The MLGCA

Two major organizations are in charge of awarding and issuing Maryland sports betting licenses.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) does exactly as its name implies. The Commission reviews sports betting applications and awards licenses. It awarded 10 licenses during its meeting on November 16, 2022. However, “awarding” a license does not immediately clear a sportsbook for launch in Maryland. That’s where the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (“Agency” is sometimes swapped for “Commission” in the name) comes in.

The MLGCA will test each sportsbook’s functionality via a demonstration after operators are awarded licenses. Once operators meet the requirements and showcase their ability to operate, the MLGCA will issue the license.

The MLGCA also coordinates an official go-live date for Maryland sports betting: November 23. On or after that date, any sportsbooks issued a license will be able to launch.

The ten sportsbooks that were awarded licenses by SWARC are:

DraftKings

FanDuel

BetMGM

PointsBet

Caesars

BetRivers

BetParx

Betfred

Fanatics

Barstool

You Can Bet On Maryland Teams

Once sportsbooks in Maryland go live, you can bet on the Orioles, Ravens, and other nearby teams such as the Washington Commanders. Professional sports are a huge draw for US bettors and Maryland will have no shortage of available markets on them. Moneylines, point spreads, totals, futures, props, parlays, and many other bet types will be on offer.

No Major College Betting Restrictions

Many sports betting markets have restrictions in place regarding college betting. For example, New York prohibits betting on any in-state school and any college match-up that takes place in New York, with the exception of tournament play such as March Madness. New Jersey prohibits betting on in-state schools, too. Meanwhile, other states have no such restrictions.

Maryland rests firmly in the latter group: you’ll be able to bet on Maryland schools to your heart’s content. The Maryland Terrapins are arguably the most relevant college team in the state on a national scale, but you’ll be able to bet on other collegiate squads, too.

Welcome Bonuses Will Be Available Long-Term

Although the Maryland sports betting bonuses above are only available until the sportsbooks that offer them go live, there will be plenty of other welcome bonuses once they are operating in the state.

Even after those bonuses expire, new users will still be able to get in on lucrative offers. Expect bonuses such as second-chance bets (sometimes called no-sweat bets or risk-free bets), deposit matches, and more.

Ongoing Promotions Change Regularly

Sportsbooks don’t leave you hanging after you claim a welcome bonus. Quite the opposite. You’ll be treated to all sorts of promo offers from Maryland sportsbooks once they’re live. Some popular bonuses include:

Odds boosts

Parlay insurance

“Bet & get” bonuses

Refer-a-friend credits

Check your favorite sportsbook’s promos page for more info and to claim ongoing promotions when Maryland sports betting is officially live.

You Can Compare Odds For The Best Possible Payout

Maryland will likely have multiple sportsbooks available within the first few weeks of launch. This is a huge advantage to you as a bettor. You can compare odds at different sportsbooks to choose the best possible payout.

For example, FanDuel might offer -590 on the Ravens moneyline while DraftKings offers -600. FanDuel gives a slightly better payout, making it an easy choice between the tow if that’s your preferred bet. Odds shopping can be really beneficial in the long term if you plan to bet frequently.

Retail Betting Is Also Live

Maryland sports betting has already begun in retail locations around the state. Here are the places currently accepting bets, including their online sports betting partner where applicable.

MGM National Harbor (BetMGM)

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (FanDuel)

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (Caesars Sportsbook)

Ocean Downs Casino (TwinSpires)

Hollywood Casino Perryville (Barstool)

Bingo World (BetRivers)

Riverboat on the Potomac (PointsBet)

