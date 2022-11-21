The Navy Football Uniforms for the 2022 Army-Navy Game are Out of This World! Literally!

Navy Athletics and Under Armour have unveiled an astronaut-themed uniform the Navy football team will wear for the Dec. 10 game against Army at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The 123rd playing of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA will air nationally on CBS at 3:00 pm.

Fifty-four United States Naval Academy graduates have gone on to become astronauts, the most of any institution. The first Naval Academy graduate to become an astronaut was Alan Shepard (’45), the first American in space (May 5, 1961) and one of NASA’s first seven astronauts. Shepard’s second space flight was on Feb. 5, 1971, when Apollo 14 landed on the moon, and he went on two moonwalks.

In 1985, Naval Academy graduate Bruce McCandless II (’58) took the first untethered spacewalk, venturing further away from the confines and safety of a ship than any previous astronaut.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association and Under Armour partnered with NASA to use the official “meatball” logo to accurately recreate the spacewalk suit.

The white uniform with red stripes and the American flag mimic markings on the NASA spacewalk suit. The Helvetica font was used for the numbers and wordmark. NASA has extensively used this typeface for decades, from the space shuttle to signage and printouts. It is one of the most ubiquitous typefaces in the world. The gloves are white and red with the astronaut pin on the palms.

The pants’ side panels feature the NASA astronaut pin, which was adopted in 1963. It was first given to Mercury 7 astronauts. The silver pin is awarded to astronauts after completing basic training, and the gold pin is awarded after the completion of a spaceflight mission.

The helmet features individually hand-crafted paintings of the iconic photo of McCandless untethered with the Earth in the background. The other side of the helmet features the classic NASA logo with the Moon behind it.

The astronaut pin is also depicted on the stripe of the helmet from front to back.

The cleats are all white to mimic the astronaut moon boots with shiny dots to represent stars. The socks are royal blue with a red navy word mark inside of the iconic NASA “worm” logo patch.

Get your 2022 Army-Navy gear here.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB