The Annapolis Holiday Market comes to the Annapolis City Dock in December 

This year, a new outdoor holiday market is coming to the City Dock in downtown Annapolis, Maryland. The market will be filled with handcrafted gifts and foods made by local and regional artisans. The new Annapolis Holiday Market opens the evening of Thursday, December 8and runs through Sunday, December 11. “The market will allow local artisans to sell their products in downtown Annapolis, and hopefully, one day, some of these artisans will open their own storefront in downtown Annapolis,” said Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “The Annapolis Holiday Market will also actively promote local stores, restaurants, and holiday events in downtown Annapolis happening at the same time as the market, including Midnight Madness, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, the Jolly Roger boat tours, and more. With so much to do within a short stroll, this is also a good time to book your holiday parties at restaurants in downtown Annapolis.”

Annapolis, Maryland, frequently makes the list as one of the best Christmas towns to visit. This year Travel + Leisure Magazine listed Annapolis as one of the top 25 American destinations for the holidays due to the holiday decorations and events like Midnight Madness and the Lights Parade. Event organizers say the artisans and entertainment will vary from day to day, so it will be a different experience each day. They also hope this event adds to the holiday charm and gives visitors another reason to stroll, shop, and be entertained in downtown Annapolis during the holiday season.

The outdoor holiday market will be located by the Susan Campbell Park in the City Dock area of historic downtown Annapolis. Hours are Thursday, December 8th 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th 11 am to 9 pm, and Sunday, December 11th from 11 am to 5 pm. Admission to the Annapolis Holiday Market is free and free parking is available at the Calvert Street Garage on weekday evenings and all day on weekends. On-street metered parking is free for up to 3 hours. A free circulator shuttle will also take you to the Park Place and Knighton parking garages.

