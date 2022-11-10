Maryland online sports betting is on the verge of launching—it could be only weeks before the first mobile sportsbook goes live in the state. As the launch nears, many eager sports bettors might see names, organizations, and terms thrown out that don’t make much sense without context. SWARC is one such term, and it’s important to know about it on some level if you’re looking forward to sports betting.

What Is SWARC?

SWARC is shorthand for Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.

The organization was formed by Maryland’s sports betting legislation, HB 940. It was established as part of the same bill that allowed for sports betting to become legal in the state. The members of SWARC are:

Thomas M. Brandt, Jr. (appointed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan)

Bert J. Hash, Jr. (appointed by Governor Larry Hogan)

Laura Gamble (appointed by State Senate President)

Rosie Allen-Herring (appointed by State Senate President)

Cassandra Stevenson (appointed by State House Speaker)

Frank S. Turner (appointed by State House Speaker)

E. Randolph Marriner (Chair of the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission)

The appointments from the State Senate President and Speaker of the State House could not be current sitting state Senators or House of Delegates members, respectively.

What Does SWARC Do?

SWARC was formed to award Maryland sports betting licenses. IT is responsible for conducting a competitive process aimed at giving operators licenses to launch sportsbetting in the state. Maryland law allows for up to 30 retail sports betting licenses “to entities that were not designated in the law,” says the organization’s website. It will also award up to 60 mobile sports betting licenses.

SWARC also states it is committed to diversity and will make efforts to award licenses to a diverse array of operators.

SWARC set forth its regulations for the Maryland sports betting application process in July 2022. The regulations were published in August 2022 and approved by Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative review on Sep. 2, 2022.

On Sep. 6, 2022, SWARC started taking applications for online sports betting licenses. The application process would last 45 days through Oct. 21, 2022. The group did not budge on the deadline, despite pushback from stakeholders. Ten sportsbooks submitted applications ahead of the deadline:

DraftKings

FanDuel

PointsBet

Barstool

BetFred

BetMGM

BetRivers

Caesars

Fanatics

Parx Sportsbook

On Oct. 27, 2022, the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission (more don’t hat organization below) approved the qualifications of the 10 applicants. This did not grant them licenses, however.

SWARC is meeting on Nov. 21, 2022. That meeting is expected to bring news of license approval for many or all of the applicants. A sports betting launch could follow within days or weeks.

How Are SWARC And The MLGCC Related?

We’ve covered SWARC, but there’s another big organization involved in Maryland’s path to legalization: the Maryland Lottery And Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC).

The Maryland sports betting law gives the MLGCC power to conduct investigations into entities involved with the state’s gambling industry, determining whether they can qualify to earn a sports betting license. Prospective Maryland sports betting operators also work with the MLGCC to ensure they meet the state’s operating regulatory requirements.

The terminology can get confusing. SWARC will award licenses to operators, but that doesn’t necessarily clear them for launch. An operator must first conduct a demonstration to confirm that it can properly run sports betting in the state. In other words, it’s a final check to ensure everything is functioning properly. Once that step is done, the MLGCC issues the license, which allows the operator to launch its sportsbook

What Impact Does SWARC Have On Sports Bettors?

If you’re just a Maryland resident (or visitor) waiting to bet on sports, SWARC doesn’t have a ton of bearing on your day-to-day. right now, it’s just a waiting game for licensing to be complete and operations to begin. SWARC has a big say in which operators receive licenses for Maryland sports betting. however, given that the 10 applicants qualified under the MLGCC’s regulations, it’s likely that most or all of them will receive licenses sooner rather than later.

