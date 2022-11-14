Could We See Maryland Sports Betting Apps Next Week?

In a surprise announcement from Maryland Lottery and Gaming, online sports betting could launch in the state in time for Thanksgiving. In a meeting originally set for Nov. 21, Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) will now discuss awarding applications on Nov. 16.

Here’s what Maryland bettors can expect to find out from SWARC’s next meeting.

10 Online Sportsbooks in Consideration

Although Maryland’s sports betting legislation allows for up to 60 mobile sportsbooks at full maturity, there are only 10 operators up for discussion in the first round of licensing this Wednesday. The following online sportsbooks could be coming to Maryland in time for Thanksgiving:

DraftKings MD

BetMGM MD

FanDuel MD

PointsBet MD

Caesars MD

BetRivers MD

Betfred MD

Barstool MD

Fanatics MD

Parx Sportsbook MD

Of the 10 mobile apps that will be awaiting a decision on their application, seven operate retail sportsbooks across the state. DraftKings, Betfred, and Parx Sportsbook are the three who currently do not have a retail location.

When Will Mobile Sports Betting Launch in Maryland?

While we’ll know which sportsbooks have been awarded mobile licenses following the Nov. 16 meeting, the official launch date is still unknown and may not be announced on Wednesday. Each operator will have to successfully complete controlled demonstrations of their systems and procedures as the final step before its launch.

Making the potential launch date slightly more confusing is the fact mobile Maryland sports betting apps will be available to Maryland bettors on a rolling basis. This means each of the sportsbooks mentioned above could go live on different days as there will be no universal launch.

Maryland Sportsbook Promos and How to Sign Up

There are several sportsbooks offering early signup Maryland sportsbook bonuses for Maryland sports fans to take advantage of. In general, these offers will be available up until the official launch date so there’s still time to claim the generous bonuses.

At the time of this writing, four sportsbooks have announced early promos, totaling $700 in free bets up for grabs. PointsBet MD is the only one (so far) that requires a promo code. You can claim the others by simply clicking the links below.

For example, rather than using a DraftKings Maryland promo code just click the link in the table above, sign up and wait for launch.

On the day each Maryland sports betting app officially opens for business, the free bets will be credited to your account and available for use.

Signing up for the online sportsbooks of your choice is simple and all mobile apps follow the same general steps.

Start the sign-up process by clicking one of our sportsbook links (if applicable). You’ll be asked to provide identity-verifying information, such as your name, address, and date of birth. Enter promo codes (if necessary) when prompted. Make your initial deposit. Visit the App Store or Google Play Store to download the mobile app associated with each. Sign in with your newly created account and start betting as soon as apps go live!

There’s no limit to the number of online sportsbooks you can join, so Maryland bettors can claim all of the above-mentioned offers. Not all Maryland mobile sports betting apps will offer early sign-up bonuses, but most will have standard welcome offers which will be available starting the day they officially launch.

