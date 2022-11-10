St. John’s College — Fall Formal Lecture Series

St. John’s College has announced its fall formal lecture series. On Friday evenings, members of the St. John’s College community head to the Great Hall to hear a lecture or concert from visiting scholars, artists, poets or faculty. Lectures are followed by an engaging discussion between the lecturer, students and faculty. This fall’s series will discuss books such as Genesis, Herodotus’Histories and de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America. Lecturers include the Annapolis dean, members of the St. John’s College faculty (known as “tutors” at the college), and professors from notable universities across the country.

“We are proud to bring world-class thought-leaders and major musicians to Annapolis,” said St. John’s College President Nora Demleitner. “I welcome all members of the community to join us on campus for this fall’s lectures and performance.”

All lectures and concerts begin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday evenings at St. John’s College, McDowell Hall, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, Md., 21401. They are free and open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“While classes at St. John’s generally proceed through discussion among students, the lectures provide an opportunity for students, faculty, and members of the community to hear an extended argument from someone with greater learning and expertise,” says Dean of the College Joseph C. Macfarland. “The question period is an essential part of the event, where conversation can open up between the entire community.”

The remaining 2022 lectures are:

November 11, Annapolis tutor Robert Druecker, will lecture on John of the Cross.

December 2, Daniel Nicholson, assistant professor of philosophy, at George Mason University, will deliver his lecture: “Is Schrödinger’s What is Life? still worth reading today?” Dr. Nicholson’s research is characterized by a strongly interdisciplinary engagement with the conceptual foundations of the life sciences.

