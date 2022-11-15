The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all our lives in many different ways. Lots of us had to quickly get used to remote working, the act of doing our work not in the office but at home instead. Annapolis is thought to have handled the pandemic well and many believe the pandemic is pretty much over. However, there are still some who prefer working from home. Should we as a society promote this as an alternative to working outside the house, or should we accept people’s preferences?

Remote Working is Here to Stay for Some People

Some people would argue that if a job can be done remotely, why not let employees work from home? Many jobs that simply require a phone or computer work don’t require someone to be in a specific place, i.e., the office. Thanks to Teams, Skype, and other similar messaging platforms, meetings can be conducted virtually.

Many people who switched to remote working prefer it because of its advantages. When working from home, you don’t have to commute, which can save not just time, but also a lot of money. Some prefer working on their own rather than having to deal with colleagues they may not get on with; other people can also be a distraction.

People who are needed around the house – they may have young children, for example – can spend more time helping out and spending time with their families. Some other benefits of remote working include feeling more motivated, being more productive, and having a better work-life balance.

Remote Working Isn’t Normal

Many companies that went ahead with remote working have been keen to welcome employees back into the office. Some companies now expect all staff members to be physically present, while others allow staff to work remotely if they like.

What many bosses prefer is having their staff all in the same building. They find it easier and more convenient to have face-to-face meetings and conversations, not relying on screens and phones for communication all the time. They want to make sure the staff is working because if they’re at home, they might not necessarily be getting on with their work.

Though many workers get on fine with working remotely, some get distracted too easily. One of the major arguments against working from home is that all your hobbies and out-of-work activities are within arm’s reach, whether you enjoy playing video games, doing arts and crafts, or playing online casino games. Some people end up enjoying these hobbies within work time. It can be hard to resist, particularly when online casino games such as Golden Goddess, 50 Lions, and Triple Diamond have amazing animations and gameplay features. The best online casinos even offer players generous welcome bonuses, such as a 100% deposit bonus of up to £50 plus 50 free spins. You may get distracted in the office, but at least the boss and colleagues can encourage you to get back to work, and you won’t be tempted to play online games.

Remote Working Today

Many people have returned to the workplace here in Annapolis and pretty much everywhere else. Many companies insist that staff work in the office and not at home, though some give their employees some leeway. Generally speaking, most people have gone back to the traditional way of working, and those who prefer working from home are the minority.

Should remote working be promoted as a viable option for workers? No, it shouldn’t. Should society be advertising this way of working as credible? Again, it shouldn’t.

There will always be some people who, for one reason or another, prefer to work from home. That’s fine. But, now that things are pretty much back to normal, the standard way of working, i.e., heading to an office or workplace every day, should be seen as standard.

Cities like Annapolis have grown and thrived because people have been visiting it day in and day out for work. If remote working were the norm, this would have a knock-on effect, with companies and places that serve workers eventually closing down due to a lack of demand. Remote working should definitely not be promoted as an option; it should only be offered in exceptional circumstances to those who would genuinely benefit from it without their ability to work being affected.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS