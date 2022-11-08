Salute Our Veterans with Historic Annapolis

You are invited to visit the Museum of Historic Annapolis on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for Hands-On History Day: Salute to Veterans!

Stop in at the Museum between 10 am and 2 pm on Sunday, November 13, and meet James Diggs, a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and Prisoner of War for 33 months at a prison camp in Korea, and Leota Misiak, a retired Petty Officer First Class, and veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Mr. Diggs was born and raised in Annapolis and attended Bates High School before joining the Army in 1948. Ms. Misiak recently retired from 21 years in the U.S. Navy. These two honored veterans will be talking with visitors and sharing their military experiences. This special opportunity is part of November’s Hands-On History Day, a new family program offered on the second Sunday of every month at the Museum of Historic Annapolis. Museum admission on second Sundays is half-price, and Hands-On History activities are included with admission.

This month’s Hands-On History Day will also feature reenactors of the First Maryland Regiment from the Revolutionary War and the 3rd U.S. Infantry Division from the Civil War. Museum visitors will have the opportunity to interact with these veterans and living historians to learn more about life in the military throughout American history.

Additional Hands-On History Day activities include a special reading list, created in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library, to encourage visitors to borrow books from their local library and read more about veterans. Children can explore the Museum with a themed scavenger hunt and create their own memorial poppy pinwheel in honor of Veterans Day.

Join us at the Museum of Historic Annapolis at 99 Main Street for this special family day out! Admission at the Museum on Sunday, November 13, is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children 6-17, and free for children under 6, HA members, and all veterans. Advance registration can be made at museum.annapolis.org or by calling 410.267.7619.

In gratitude for their service, veterans are also welcome to visit all Historic Annapolis sites for free from Friday, November 11, through Sunday, November 13. More information can be found at annapolis.org/historic/events.

The Museum of Historic Annapolis is located at 99 Main Street in the heart of downtown Annapolis.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB