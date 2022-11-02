Mike Pantelides For County Council
Reported Assault at Annapolis Polling Location

| November 02, 2022, 11:24 AM

We have learned that there was an assault yesterday afternoon at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center polling location in Annapolis in Anne Arundel County.

Details are scant, but we understand that an election judge was involved in an altercation with someone at the polling location, which turned physical. The election judge reportedly was the assailant, and the victim was treated at the hospital for a head injury.

We have asked the Annapolis Police Department for information, and they confirmed an incident at the polling place but refused to release the information.

We have submitted a Public Information Act Request to get a copy of the incident report, and the Mayor’s office has said they would try to expedite it.

We reached out to Anne Arundel County whose Board of Elections is responsible for running the election, poll worker training, and polling location, but have not received any information from them.

This story will be updated.

 

