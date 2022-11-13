Rams Head On Stage Bringing Ricky Skaggs to Annapolis
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Jimi Hendrix Tribute feat. Jonathan Sloan Trio, Bobby Thompson Band w. Special Guest Jenny Langer: “80th Birthday Celebration”
Monday, November 28
7:30pm | $20
Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
Monday, December 26
8pm | $27.50
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Thursday, January 5
8pm | $63
The English Channel: Soundtrack Hits from the Brits
Saturday, January 7
8pm | $22.50
Andy Falco & Travis Book (of the Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia
Friday, January 27
8pm | $22.50
Young Dubliners
Sunday, February 12
1pm | $23.50
*All Ages Matinee
Samara Joy
Saturday, April 1
8pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/13 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
11/14 Jake Shimabukuro
11/16 Eric Gales w. Early Times & The High Rollers
11/17 Mike Doughty
11/18 Boney James
11/19 Della Mae & Sister Sadie (All Ages Matinee)
11/19 Southern Culture On The Skids
11/20 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)
11/20 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet
11/23 Die Laughing Presents: One Life Not To Live Murder Mystery
11/25 The Sugarhill Gang
11/26 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon
11/27 Thunder From Down Under
11/28 Jimi Hendrix Tribute feat. Jonathan Sloan Trio, Bobby Thompson Band w. Special Guest Jenny Langer: “80th Birthday Celebration”
11/29 PRS Eightlock
11/30 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show
12/01 Rams Head Presents Phil Vassar & Deana Carter at Maryland Hall
12/01 Mindi Abair’s I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour feat. Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster & Adam Hawley
12/02 The Dirty Grass Players w. Special Guest Pappy of Cabinet
12/03 Deanna Bogart Band (All Ages Matinee)
12/03 Dar Williams w. Jesse Terry
12/03 Rams Head Presents Chris Isaak at Maryland Hall
12/04 Rams Head Presents Debbie Gibson’s Winterlicious – An Evening of Holiday and Hits at Maryland Hall
12/04 Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh
12/06 Christmas With The Celts
12/07 William Clark Green w. Jonathan Terrell
12/08 Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour 2022
12/09-12/11 Carbon Leaf
12/11 Pam Tillis: “Belles & Bows” Country Hits & Christmas Favorites
12/12 + 13 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas
12/15 Lez Zeppelin
12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch
12/17 Comedian Pete Correale
12/18 SQRRL! (All Ages Matinee)
12/18 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
12/21 Jonathan Butler’s “Oh Holy Night” Christmas feat. Grace Kelly
12/22 + 23 Pressing Strings & Friends
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Devon Nickoles
12/28 “Jokes & Jazz” starring Tommy Davidson & Marcus Mitchell
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
