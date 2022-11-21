Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Police Looking for Suspect in Stabbing at an Edgewater Restaurant

| November 21, 2022, 10:43 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Edgewater restaurant on Sunday evening.

On November 21, 2022, just after midnight, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Norman Drive in Annapolis for an assault that occurred earlier.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was involved in an altercation earlier in the evening with another male at the Los Chaparritos Latin Food, 3029 Solomons Island Road in Edgewater. The victim indicated that while having dinner at the restaurant, he was approached by an unknown Hispanic male, approximately 5’-00”, slight build, 30-35 years of age, wearing a tan sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The suspect approached his table, appeared intoxicated, and acted aggressively toward the victim and his friends. The victim indicated that he and the suspect exchanged words and agreed to go into the parking lot and “settle it.”

The victim said that as he and the suspect were walking out of the business, he stabbed him once in the abdomen area and fled. The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-’00”, of slight build, 30-35 years old, wearing a tan sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 410- 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

 

 

 

