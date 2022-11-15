We anticipate that Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) will award PointsBet Maryland and many other sportsbooks a license to operate in the state. There’s still a few hurdles to overcome before PointsBet and its competitors can actually launch, but that’s a good thing if you wish to get in on early-bird sports betting bonuses. With our PointsBet Maryland promo code and link, sports fans can claim up to $700 in free bets.

PointsBet Maryland Promo Code & Bonus

When you sign up now for PointsBet Maryland, you’ll get up to $700 in bonuses. The first part of the bonus is five second chance bets of $100 each. The second part is $200 in free bets.

Sign up for PointsBet Maryland with code OFFERMD for up to $700 in bonuses

This is a great bonus for many reasons. First off, there’s no playthrough requirement. You get the bonus just by signing up. Second, there’s a 30-day expiration on the free bets. That’s better than some other sportsbooks, which can give time windows of as little as seven days.

The second chance bets allow you to place a wager. If the wager loses, you’ll be refunded in free bets up to $100.

Free bets work a little differently than normal real money bets. When you place a free bet and win, you only receive the winnings, and not your original wager. So a free bet of $50 on odds of +100 would pay $50, and not $100.

Sign up for PointsBet Maryland with code OFFERMD

When Will PointsBet Maryland Go Live?

There’s not a specific go-live date for PointsBet as of this writing. Now that SWARC has announced it will be rewarding licenses to operators, we’re fast approaching a statewide online sports betting launch. However, there are a few boxes left to check off before PointsBet will go live in the state.

As a license awardee, pointsBet has to demonstrate it is capable of running a Maryland sportsbook. Once it does so, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will then issue its license. Following that step, the MLGCA will set a go-live date for online sportsbooks. License in hand, PointsBet will be able to launch on or after that date.

This process could move quickly; it’s possible Maryland sports betting could go live by Thanksgiving. more likely, however, is a few weeks of waiting before sportsbooks actually launch.

You have until PointsBet launches to get in on the bonus, so we recommend signing up sooner than later.

PointsBet Maryland: What Makes It Unique

Pointsbet rose from humble beginnings in Australia to become one of the top sportsbooks in the US. IT has all the trappings of a great sports betting site, and Maryland bettors will appreciate a few special features when it’s live.

The first is the “Name Your Bet” feature. PointsBet has a huge depth of markets available in its app, but there’s always the chance that it misses a prop or bet that you might wish to wager on. If you don’t see your desired bet in the PointsBet Maryland app, you can tweet at PointsBet to request it. If the team sees it and believes it’s a possible bet (and it is legally allowed in the state), PointsBet can set odds on the market and push it live in the sportsbook.

The second feature is PointsBetting, which is unique to PointsBet. In PointsBetting, your margin of victory or loss directly impacts your payout or loss. The more you’re “right,” the more you win. But if you’re wrong, you risk losing multiple times your bet. It’s a high-risk, high-reward bet type, but it’s a fun alternative to normal fixed odds wagering.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS