PointsBet Sportsbook is now live in Maryland! With it, the top-tier sports betting app brings a PointsBet Maryland promo code (BESTOFFER) worth up to $2,000 in free bets. You can sign up today and earn this amazing welcome bonus offer at PointsBet Maryland.

PointsBet Maryland Promo Code: How It Works

To claim this PointsBet Maryland Sportsbook bonus, you’ll first need to sign up for an account. Click our exclusive offer link to get started: join PointsBet Maryland now.

From there, you’ll need to fill out some personal details, which will be used to confirm your age and identity. If prompted to enter a promo code, you’ll need to enter BESTOFFER. This will ensure you receive the full bonus (two free bets up to $2,000).

Once you deposit, you can take full advantage of the PointsBet Maryland promo code offer and place your two free bets. If you lose one, or both wagers, PointsBet will refund the losing bet(s) in the form of free bets. So you’ll receive a second chance to make the most of those wagers. With Maryland sports betting now live online, PointsBet offers one of the most unique ways to bet in the state.

What Is PointsBetting?

PointsBetting is a wager type unique to — you guessed it — PointsBet.

You won’t find this option anywhere else. in PointsBetting, you wager on a spread or total, and the degree of your success or failure directly impacts your payout. For example, if you get on the Baltimore Ravens to cover the -3 spread and they win by seven points (four more than the spread), you could win four times your initial bet. However, there’s a higher risk involved. If the Ravens fail to cover, you could lose multiples of your bet.

In PointsBetting, theoretically, a $10 bet could pay many times your wager, but you also risk losing way more.

PointsBet Maryland’s ‘Name Your Bet’ Feature

PointsBet also sets itself apart with its “Name Your Bet” feature. Don’t see the market you’d like to bet on? You can tweet at PointsBet to request a line offering your bet.

This will be fulfilled as long as your bet is 1) reasonable and 2) legal. PointsBet can have its odds team cook up a betting market, set odds, and push it live on the sportsbook.

It’s relatively rare for a sports bettor to be unable to find a specific market, but PointsBet accounts for the possibility with this feature, making it a great site for bettors who enjoy obscure wagers.

