The Midshipmen of the US Naval Academy lost a hard-fought, close game to the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The final score was 35-32.

All images © 2022 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB