Philadelphia Orchestra Concertmaster to Teach Masterworks Class for Annapolis Symphony Academy

Violinist David Kim will visit Annapolis on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 6 PM at Temple Beth Shalom when he will present a Masterclass to students of the Annapolis Symphony Academy (ASA). Mr. Kim is a graduate of The Juilliard School, a resident music professor at Georgetown University, and Concertmaster of the renowned Philadelphia Orchestra.

“During a recent visit with Mr. Kim, we discussed our wonderful Annapolis Symphony Academy students. Mr. Kim enthusiastically offered to visit Annapolis and work with our students,” said Netanel Draiblate, Founder and Director of the Annapolis Symphony Academy, and Concertmaster of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. “Mr. Kim is a violin legend, and the concertmaster (1st violinist) of the renowned Philadelphia Orchestra. It really does not get any more famous than this in the orchestral world,” Draiblate said.

“We are truly honored to welcome such a distinguished violinist, who is making time to visit our Academy and to work with some of our most talented young musicians. This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will forever mark their musical future,’ said José-Luis Novo, ASA’s Director of Orchestral Activities.

Mr. Kim will work with Annapolis Symphony Academy students in a Masterclass style workshop. Mr. Kim will graciously answer questions from the audience. The class will be held in the Social Hall of Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold, Maryland and is free for the public to attend.

Violinist David Kim was named Concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra in 1999. Born in Carbondale, Illinois in 1963, he started playing the violin at the age of three, began studies with the famed pedagogue Dorothy DeLay at the age of eight, and later received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Juilliard School.

Highlights of Mr. Kim’s 2022-23 season include appearing as soloist with The Philadelphia Orchestra, teaching/performance residencies at Georgetown University and the Australian National Academy of Music in Melbourne, solo appearances with orchestras, recitals, and speaking engagements across the United States. He will continue to appear as concertmaster of the 9-time Emmy Award winning All-Star Orchestra on PBS stations across the USA and online at the Khan Academy.

