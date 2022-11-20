Panthers vs. Ravens Preview: Up To $1,300 In Bonuses This Weekend

Maryland sports betting is nearly here, and you can get in on some excellent bonuses before launch if you act fast! The Baltimore Ravens’ season is in full swing, and the team is a heavy favorite to win the AFC North. The Ravens’ Super Bowl prospects are a bit starker, thanks to a few other top-tier teams that could stand in their way. But the season is far from over, and Maryland sports betting enthusiasts can get in on some lucrative offers right now, using the bonus money to bet on football.

Baltimore Ravens Sports Betting Promos

Maryland sportsbooks are lining up to launch next week. If you sign up early with the sportsbooks below, you can claim their special MD launch bonuses.

DraftKings: $200 in free bets & entry into $100K free bet sweepstakes

Caesars: deposit $20 or more and get $100 in free bets with code SHARPBET1H

BetMGM: $200 in free bets

PointsBet: five $100 second-chance bets & $200 in free bets with code OFFERMD

FanDuel: $100 in free bets & three free months of NBA League Pass

That comes out to $1,300 in Maryland sports betting bonus value, and you can use it to bet on the Ravens or any other sport available at the state’s sportsbooks. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to bet on the Ravens online this weekend in the team’s match up against the Panthers. You can bet on the Ravens in person at a variety of retail sportsbooks in the state.

But, if you sign up for one of the offers above, you will be able to bet on the Ravens next weekend in their match up against the Jaguars.

If you are located in nearby Virginia, Pennsylvania or any other state with legal betting, you can get in on the action this week on the Ravens.

Panthers vs. Ravens Odds & Prediction: Fading the Home Favorite

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Carolina Panthers in an NFL Week 11 inter-conference matchup Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Panthers vs. Ravens odds are available at sportsbooks including BetMGM Maryland and DraftKings.

Fresh off its bye week, Baltimore (6-3 overall, 5-4 ATS) leads the AFC North division by a game over Cincinnati. The Panthers (3-7 overall, 4-6 ATS) are mired in the NFC South basement in a last-place tie with the Atlanta Falcons. But Carolina trails division-leading Tampa Bay by only two games.

Panthers vs. Ravens Betting Line: Spread, Moneyline, and Total

The Panthers vs. Ravens spread is the largest on the NFL Week 11 betting card. DraftKings Maryland opened with Baltimore -12.5, and the line had moved to Ravens -13 as of Friday afternoon.

At -675, Baltimore is a prohibitive favorite on the moneyline. Bettors can back underdog Carolina on the moneyline at a juicy +500.

Over-under bettors are looking at a modest Panthers vs. Ravens total of 41.5. These two teams don’t play each other often. Carolina won the last game in the series, 31-21, back in 2018.

Panthers vs. Ravens Team Betting News

There are some injuries to monitor for both teams. Baltimore TE Mark Andrews has been dealing with shoulder and knee ailments, but he did return to practice this week.

Andrews remains questionable for Sunday’s game after sitting out the previous contest against New Orleans. Andrews, a favorite target for QB Lamar Jackson, leads the Ravens in receiving yards (488) and TD catches (five) on the season. His continued absence could be problematic for Baltimore.

With PJ Walker recovering from a high ankle sprain, Carolina QB Baker Mayfield will get the start against Baltimore. Carolina’s QB carousel has been a big factor in its mediocrity over the past three seasons.

Baltimore’s Jackson is one of the NFL’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. Jackson has thrown for 1,768 yards and 16 TDs on the season, but he also leads the Ravens in rushing with 635 yards and two TDs. Advantage: Ravens.

The Ravens have disappointed bettors in home games this season with a 1-3 record against the spread. That trend is mitigated by Carolina’s 1-3 ATS record on the road this year.

Carolina is coming off a 25-15 win over NFC South rival Atlanta in Week 10. The Panthers will try to replicate the success they enjoyed on the ground against the Ravens. Running back D’Onta Foreman carried the ball 31 times for 130 yards and a TD in the win over the Falcons.

The Panthers need to keep Jackson and his offensive mates on the sideline with long, sustained drives to have any chance of winning this game.

The Ravens should be reinvigorated after an extra week of rest that might allow Andrews to play against the Panthers. Monitor his status leading up to kickoff because Andrews is expected to be a game-time decision.

Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Baltimore is 11-3 coming off a bye week dating back to 2008. The Ravens are riding a three-game winning streak and will likely make it four against Carolina. But should you lay all those points in what appears to be an inflated spread?

Panthers vs. Ravens Prediction: Panthers +13

Baltimore is the better team, but it’s laying a big number against the Panthers — too big in our estimation. The Ravens haven’t been a double-digit favorite all season. Home favorites have been a bad bet this year, too, hitting at a clip of only 42% with an overall record of 37-51-3. As mentioned, the Ravens have covered once as a favorite in four home games this season. Consider betting the Under here instead. Five of Baltimore’s last six home games have finished Under the total.

Baltimore Ravens Remaining Schedule For 2022-23

The remaining regular season schedule for the Baltimore Ravens is as follows:

Jacksonville Jaguars, November 27

Denver Broncos, December 4

Pittsburgh Steelers, December 11

Cleveland Browns, Week 15, time/date TBD

Atlanta Falcons, December 24

Pittsburgh Steelers, January 1, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals, Week 18, time/date TBD

All of these games fall after Maryland sports betting’s official launch date, meaning you have plenty of time to bet on the Ravens throughout the season. Plus, the Raven’s are expected to make a playoffs appearance, so you’ll have time beyond the regular season to place wagers on the Maryland NFL team.

Using Maryland Sportsbook Bonuses On The Ravens

The way the bonuses work is simple: click our link (and use our code, where applicable) to sign up for each sportsbook. To earn the bonus, you must do so before the sportsbook goes live in Maryland. The official launch date is November 23, but some books might do a soft launch earlier. It’s best to act fast to ensure you get the bonuses.

You’ll see that “free bets” are a common thread in these bonuses. Free bets are not withdrawable, so you need to use them to place a wager before the funds become available to withdraw. For example, if you were to bet on the Ravens-Panthers game to go “Over” 41.5 points with a $50 free bet at odds of -114 and win, you would get paid $43.86. That accounts for just the winnings, and not your original bet. In comparison, a real money bet of the same amount on the same odds would pay $93.86, including your original bet.

In most cases, the sportsbook above will let you split the free bets into smaller amounts (usually increments of $25). Caesars will give you one $25 free bet weekly for four weeks, totaling $100.

PointsBet’s second chance bets are a bit different. You get five individual second-chance bets up to $100 each. If you bet $ 100 on the Ravens -13 against the Panthers (odds of -114) and the Ravens fail to cover the spread, you will get refunded that $100 in the form of free bets. PointsBet’s bonus allows you to do this up to five times. Winning a bet still consumes one of the bonuses, however.

