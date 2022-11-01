Open Enrollment for Health Plans Is Now Open (Through January 15th)

Marylanders can now enroll in health plans for 2023 on MarylandHealthConnection.gov, the state’s health insurance marketplace.

Open enrollment runs from November 1, 2022, to January 15, 2023. Coverage starts on Jan. 1, 2023, for plans selected before Dec. 31, and coverage starts on Feb. 1, 2023, for plans selected the first two weeks of January. This open enrollment period is for private plans only. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.

“Many of the savings available in 2022 have been extended into 2023, resulting in free and low-cost plans,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “Accidents happen. You never know when you might need emergency care or a visit to a doctor or specialist. With health insurance, you’re covered for when the unexpected happens.”

The Inflation Reduction Act means that everyone who enrolls through Maryland Health Connection will be eligible for savings. Maryland’s average monthly premium was the second lowest in the nation last year. For the second year in a row, young adults ages 18-34 will have special discounts — on top of other savings available through Maryland Health Connection.

All plans available through Maryland Health Connection cover important health benefits, including doctor visits, prescriptions, mental health services, and more.

Enroll on the website, MarylandHealthConnection.gov, download the mobile app, Enroll MHC, or get free help from trained experts. Go to MarylandHealthConnection.gov/help to find free help enrolling through virtual support or in person. New this year, Maryland Health Connection offers Broker Connect. Consumers can get a call back from an authorized insurance broker in 30 minutes or less. Best of all, it’s free. Or call 1-855-642-8572 for help. Deaf and hard of hearing, use Relay. Help is available in more than 200 languages.

