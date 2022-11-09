Mike Pantelides For County Council
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief EOA DNB PODCAST BANNER <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Davidsonville Crash

| November 08, 2022, 08:22 PM

Two people are critically injured; a third is dead after a single-vehicle crash this afternoon in Davidsonville.

On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville.

A 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue toward Queen Anne Bridge Road. For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed into the westbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree. When the Ford struck the tree, it ignited, caught fire, and became fully engulfed.

Maryland State Police flew the driver of the Ford ( 38-year-old male from Charlottesville, VA) to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with critical/life-threatening injuries. Anne Arundel County Fire Department transported the backseat passenger(a 15-year-old male) to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with critical/life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger (unidentified male) was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash is under investigation, and they ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-8573 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Category: NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake