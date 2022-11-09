One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Davidsonville Crash

Two people are critically injured; a third is dead after a single-vehicle crash this afternoon in Davidsonville.

On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville.

A 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue toward Queen Anne Bridge Road. For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed into the westbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree. When the Ford struck the tree, it ignited, caught fire, and became fully engulfed.

Maryland State Police flew the driver of the Ford ( 38-year-old male from Charlottesville, VA) to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with critical/life-threatening injuries. Anne Arundel County Fire Department transported the backseat passenger(a 15-year-old male) to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with critical/life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger (unidentified male) was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash is under investigation, and they ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-8573 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

