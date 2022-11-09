November 9, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Who Won The Election. Fatal Davidsonville Crash. Pedestrian Fatality, Charrettes On The Horizon

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

So, who won? We don’t know just yet. Fatal crashes in Linthicum and Davidsonville. A Severna Park man steals a train! A public housing charette. A fantastic new museum in DC. Local Business Spotlight podcast news and two bonus pods!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning; it is Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just a bit of a heads up over the next few weeks. We are making some changes to EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and some things may look a bit out of kilter and may appear in places where you are not used to seeing them. Also, I still didn’t win that darned Powerball. So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Election news. AP was the first to call the Governor’s race for Wes Moore. The county results will be a bit more tricky as the Board of Elections will not start to count the mail-in ballots and provisional ones until November 15th. There are about 69,000 ballots that were mailed out, so unless some candidate is ahead by 69,000 votes, we will have to sit and wait. I will take some time to see what comes in throughout the day and have more on this either tomorrow or EyeOnAnnapolis.net . Oh, and right as the polls closed last night, I did release a crystal ball podcast with my thoughts and some reasoning on who would win a bunch of races. Check it out.

Unfortunately, we have a few deadly crashes to tell you about this morning. On Monday night at B&A Boulevard and Schulamar Road in Linthicum, a man was killed when a vehicle struck him and did not stop to help. He was walking along B&A and possibly attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a white vehicle believed to possibly be a Lexus. The victim was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing.

And yesterday afternoon, a Ford F-250 crashed into a tree and became fully engulfed in flames near Queen Anne Bridge Road and Central Avenue in Davidsonville. Police do not know why it left the road, but the driver, a 38-year-old male from Charlottesville, and a backseat passenger, a 15-year-old male, were taken to hospitals with critical injuries. The front-seat passenger has not been identified but died at the crash scene.

And a bizarre police tale. This time from the MTA Police. Dan Belson at The Capital broke this story. On November 3rd, a 21-year-old Severna Park Man crashed an MTA train. Yes, you heard that correctly. He downloaded a how-to drive a train manual from the Internet, went to the light rail shop at Cromwell Station in Glen Burnie, hopped into the 44-ton train, and took it for a spin. He got about 4 miles away near Linthicum when his train crashed into another one that was supposed to be on the tracks. There were several injuries on the non-stolen train. And when asked specifically HOW the train was stolen, an MTA Spokesperson said they would look into that! The culprit was charged with theft, trespassing, and reckless endangerment and was released on his own recognizance.

This is for the residents of Eastport Terrace and Harbour House and anyone interested. Before Ellen Moyer, I had never heard of a charette. I learned that it was a meeting where everyone shared their ideas. And the City is hosting one on November 21st from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the Eastport United Methodist Church to see what the community would like to see when Harbour House and Eastport Terrace are rebuilt. Not sure where this fits in with the City’s lawsuit against HACA, HACA’s lawsuit against the City, the residents’ lawsuit against both of them, and the City’s request for HUD to put the organization into receivership.

OK, this is WAY cool. A new museum of sorts in DC. The Museum of Illusions will open on December 13th. Hands-on walk-through with illusionistic rooms, optical illusions, didactic games, puzzles, exhibits, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and you can learn more at moiwashington.com I’ll be checking that out–looks cool.

This a weekly reminder that Galway Bay’s Authentic Irish Egg Nog is here. You can get it at Galway Bay (duh), Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru. You can order online at GalwayBayMD.com and pick it up at any of those locations, or try your luck at Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits! But don’t count on it being available the week before Christmas!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight is Unity Bands, a cool new-ish non-profit over in Arnold. Next weekend is Life Time. And yesterday, I dropped not one but two bonus pods–one with Michele Eberle from the Maryland Health Connection, all about the open enrollment for health insurance. And at 8 pm, my crystal balling on the elections!

Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And of course, when you need the scoop on the Naptown nightlife, the ONLY place to go will be Beepr Buzz, and here to bring it to you is Bridgett with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

