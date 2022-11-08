November 8, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Midnight Madness and More. Miracle Pop Up at Live! Casinos Making Bank. Liquified Snags Military Bowl.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

Today is the day–go vote! The Downtown Annapolis Partnership has released the dates for all of the holiday happenings in Annapolis. There is a cool Christmas-themes pop-up coming to Club 21 at Live! Casino & Hotel. The casinos had a record month in October. And Liquified Creative landed a great gig with The Military Bowl. Rams Head On Stage has given us some tickets to give away, plus we have some podcast news for you as well!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, because I am here this morning, it is proof that I did not win the Powerball drawing last night–life goes on. OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Get out and vote! Polls are open at 7 am today and will close at 8 pm. If you are in line at 8 pm, you will be able to vote. You can register and vote at the same time if you were not previously registered. If you lost your mail-in ballot or are unsure if you mailed it or if it was received, you can vote with a provisional ballot–they basically hold that ballot back until they are sure you are not double voting. Elections matter. And EVERY vote counts, so make sure you get out there and do it. If not–no more DNB for you…yes, we have that technology! Just kidding– but go vote!

As soon as the elections are over, we need to dive into the holidays, and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership released all the dates you need to know. Saturday the 26th is Small Business Saturday, Sunday the 27th is the grand illumination at City Dock with Santa, December 4th is the Chocolate Binge Festival, the Annapolis Holiday Market from December 8th through 11th, the Eastport Lights Parade on the 10th, and the three Midnight Madness shopping nights on December 1st, 8th, and 15th. Ain’t nothing like the holidays in Annapolis!

And here’s a cool bit of holiday cheer–well, except for the Galway Bay Egg Nog…Live! Casino & Hotel was selected as one of 40 locations for the Miracle Pop-Up Bar. It is a world-renowned Christmas-themed concept that will open in the exclusive Club 21 on November 17th. There will be nightly admission plus various events as well. For more details or reservations, visit the Live! Casino & Hotel website.

Speaking of the casinos, they are raking in the bucks. Last month, the six casinos in the state generated $212.9 million in revenue–the highest ever. Live! Casino & Hotel raked in $59.7 million. Of that $212 million, the State will get $80 million to go to different programs, including the Education Trust Fund, which will get the lion’s share at $58 million.

And as we start to wrap it up, kudos to Liquified Creative in Eastport…after they lost their tug on Saturday (sorry, not sorry–I’m still gloating)..they have been tapped by the Military Bowl Foundation to revamp their websites and redesign and develop their branding. So good to see the Bowl so committed to our local community–and also Liquified ..they are committed as well–and insanely talented!

Rams Head On Stage hooked me up again and refilled my coffer of tickets! So it is ticket Tuesday, and I have a pair of tickets to see Mike Doughty on the 17th and Della Mae & Sister Sadie on the 19th–a matinee. Check out the shows on RamsHeadOnStage.com and if you want to go–just ask nicely –and I might pick you. And a peek at some shows coming up that we have tickets to — Sugarhill Gang, Thunder from Down Under, PRS Eightlock, and Bill Kirchen’s Honkey Tonk Holiday Show.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Unity Bands, and next weekend, Life Time–the new fitness place at the Annapolis Town Center. And I also think I will get that bonus pod today with the Maryland Health Connection!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout and Molly’s over at the Annapolis Town Center.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, NEWS, Podcast