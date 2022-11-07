November 7, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Wins! Navy Loses. Military Bowl Tickets On Sale!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis won the annual MRE Tug-Of-War! AAEDC just graduated its latest cohort for the Inclusive Ventures Program. Military Bowl tickets are now on sale. Navy suffered another loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats with a tough few games ahead of them.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, November 7th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Y’all used to the early darkness yet? There is legislation to do away with Daylight Savings Time, but I am one of the outliers–I kind of dig it. Go figure. Okay- we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we? The weather was spectacular on Saturday, and the Annapolis side won the MRE’s Annual Tug of War 5-2. I had a blast emceeing the event on the Annapolis side, and just kudos all around to the volunteers that made it all happen and, of course, to the tuggers that ranged in age from 5 to, I am guessing, 80. What a great time. And we got to go over to Eastport, gloat, and drink their beer. Make sure you check out our stories on EyeOnAnnapolis.net–we have one from the Annapolis side, and then Glenn Miller was shooting on the losing side! And for those wondering…November 4th, 2023. I keep touting this program because it is SO good. The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation’s Inclusive Ventures Program–business boot camp for minority-owned businesses capped off with a $5,000 grant at the end. They just graduated their 4th cohort, and unlike the other ones, because this was an election year, the pols came out. But congrats to Tailored by Tinu, Chill Axes (hey, we did a podcast with them), Red Lotus Float Spa, KKS Designs, Haile Physical Therapy, Keona’s Cleaning & Janitorial, Tru Magic Empowerment, Sunday Morning Coffee Company, Jammin’ Together, The Healing Space, and Crofton Jazzercise. Well done to all. Tickets to the Military Bowl are on sale now. We don’t know the teams yet, but it will be a team from the ACC and the American Athletic Conferences. The date is December 28th, and of course, the Budweiser Clydesdales will lead the parade to the tailgate before the game. Tickets start at $40 and if you are a football fan, get them now while GREAT seats are still available. MilitaryBowl.org is where you want to go. And while we are talking football, let’s talk Navy, who, at this point, does not look like they will be bowl-eligible this year. On Saturday, Cincinnati defeated Navy 20-10. The shining light, I guess, is that the Bearcats were favored by 18 points, and Navy held their own with a trio of backup quarterbacks. Coach Ken Niumatalolo, in a post-game presser, was talking about losing three games by less than 10 points, “we’re close but not there yet. We’ve got to find a way to close these games.” Coach Ken doesn’t have too many more chances; Navy is here in a home game at M&T Bank Stadium as they take on the # 20 ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday, and then off to Florida to battle #22 ranked UCF on the 19th–they are in second in the AAC. And then they have two weeks off to prepare for arch-rival Army on December 10th in Philly. I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday, Peter Holland from the Holland Law Firm–and I hope you all signed up for two-factor authentication! Up next week is Unity Bands, and also look for at least one bonus pod this week from the Maryland Health Connection. And finally, breathe easy–the incessant political mailers will soon be stopping. Tomorrow is election day, and polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm. As I always say, don’t vote blindly; vote for the candidate best for you. So if you haven’t already, do that research today and be an informed voter. If you are interested in my methodology, scroll back–I sent out a bonus pod last week on that–was about 10 minutes long–not too bad! OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

