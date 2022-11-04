November 4, 2022 | Daily News Brief | 14-Year-Old Carjacker. Assault at the Polls. Events This Weekend!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A 14-year-old carjacker is arrested. We have an update on the assault at the polls in Annapolis. Frontier Airlines will start non-stop service to Dallas next spring. Montgomery County is worried about batteries in e-bikes and e-scooters after a fire. Events–a Greek festival, pumpkin smash at Maryland Hall, MRE’s Tug-O-War, and First Sunday Arts Festival. And finally, some Podcast news!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 4th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey just got word from Jared Littmann from K&B True Value, and the total raised for local schools during this year’s Cash For Schools program was $30,417–awesome! They’ll be doling out the checks a bit later this month. But as I look at the calendar, I see it is Friday, and we need to kick off the weekend, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A 14-year-old from Baltimore was charged with armed carjacking yesterday. At about 4:30 am, a man was getting into his car in the 2400 block of Autumn Harvest Court in Odenton when he was approached by two black males asking for money. He went to retrieve some money, and one pulled a gun and demanded all of it; they got in the car and left. Police spotted the vehicle a short distance away and it started to flee but came to a stop when the driver bailed out and was quickly apprehended. Police positively identified the driver as the 14-year-old, and they did not see a second person in the car and he is still at large. Anyone that might have any information, please call 410-222-4700.

Following up on that assault at the polls in Annapolis. I did receive a redacted police report yesterday morning and the narrative is pretty close to what the victim told me. Now the victim, in this case, is well known to the police and is the first amendment guy that has the Annapolis Audit YouTube Channel. Basically, he was recording outside of the polls, and some of the footage was from the outside but of the inside. The judge got upset and didn’t like being recorded. A county employee that works for the Board of Elections came out and started to argue as well and ultimately grabbed his camera and swung the victim into the wall injuring him to the point of having to get 3 staples in his head. We have a video clip of the moment when the physical altercation began and if you are interested in the full video, look for Annapolis Audit on YouTube. I understand he has filed charges against the county employee. When contacted, the county said they would not be making any comments. And to be honest, I can see where the guy is a pain in the ass and makes people uncomfortable, but in this case, I am not sure that he did anything wrong. Take a look at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and see what you think!

Hey if you are looking to go to Dallas on the cheap–hopefully not to see the Cowboys–Frontier Airlines is starting a new non-stop flight from BWI to DFW that will operate 4 days a week. The start date will be May 21st. No word on pricing, but usually Frontier is very affordable!

This last story is interesting. Last week a fire broke out on the 14th floor of a high-rise in Silver Spring, sending a man to the hospital. The cause? An e-scooter. Fire officials see batteries malfunctioning, which will catch fire or explode. They burn hotter and produce toxic gases. As a result, the Montgomery County Fire Department recommends not charging e-bikes and e-scooter inside if possible, and if outside, not near a door that will block your exit. Other tips include using only approved batteries, using the supplied charger, and removing the charger when charged. They say that if your e-bike or scooter has a strange odor, has changed color, or will not keep a charge, it should not be used. I know the company maintains the Birds, but I do see a lot of non-Bird e-things around town—food for thought!

OK, it is Friday, so let’s look at the weekend!

Today and tomorrow, from 11 am to 7 pm, it is the Sts Constantine and Helen Fall Greek Festival. Now don’t get your hopes up..it is not the festival of old–that I hear is not coming back. But it is the to-go festival with the same amazing food! Opa!

Tomorrow morning from 10 am to 1 pm, you can haul your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns over to Maryland Hall for disposal by Annapolis Compost, who will resurrect them for some great soil additives at some time! But to add a little fun, they have a smash zone–so if you need to take out some frustrations–Maryland Hall tomorrow morning.

And of course, tomorrow also is the annual Slaughter Across the Water — the MRE’s Tug-o-War. The first tug is at the crack of noon or thereabouts and should last about 90 minutes. You can view it from Second Street in Eastport or City Dock on the Annapolis side. And if you want to tug– come on down–we’re taking some walk-ups on the Annapolis side, and then we will party in Eastport when it is over. If you plan to tug, get there about 10:30 or 11:00 and consider footwear—sneakers or hiking shoes would be my suggestion.

And finally, wrapping up the weekend, Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm is the Holiday Version –yes, they are coming up sooner than you think– of the First Sunday Arts Festival. As always, that first block of West Street and down Calvert is probably an outstanding time to jump on holiday shopping and support your local artist.

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Peter Holland, a local attorney specializing in identity theft! Next weekend it is Unity Bands. We dropped bonus pods with Joan Osborne and one about how I figured out how to vote for the candidates I voted for. And one coming up probably on Tuesday–I just spoke with the Maryland Health Exchange… Obamacare is open enrollment, so we have all the skinny for you.

Of course, we thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–hey, leave a review somewhere!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.