November 30, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Expensive Traffic Light. Vibe. Hutzell to Banner. Hogan News!

Annapolis will spend twice what it thought for a new traffic signal at Church Circle. Vibe is now open in Annapolis. Yumi Hogan recognized for arts at BWI. Government House Holiday Open House. Former Capital Editor Rick Hutzell is moving to The Baltimore Banner. Supplies of the famous Galway Bay Irish Egg Nog are starting to dwindle!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I have a teaser for you. I just found out yesterday that something we are doing on the DNB come January is going to make my life and yours so much happier! Trust me on this–more to come! So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Annapolis City will be spending $1.8 million to upgrade the traffic signals at Church Circle. The City had budgeted $800,000, but the sole bidder came in at double that. Aldermen Gay, Schandelmeier, and Tierney all voted against it. The Capital called the contractor to ask about the high prices, but they said nothing. In my prior life, I did project management on these types of projects, and here’s your explanation. 1- the contractor knew they were the only bidder, so they can inflate the price. 2- the City is notoriously bad to work for, so they should inflate the price to make it worth their while. And 3- the City does not have folks in the engineering department with enough experience in actual construction to provide a reasonable estimate. Remember, there is a significant graveyard there. So, the City will get a new traffic light, and the contractor will have a very profitable project.

Vibe is open. This is the old Union Jacks, and after a significant renovation, they are now fully open. Initially billed as a performance venue with national music and comedy acts, it seems more regional acts and DJs. The club is open Thursday through Sunday, and there will be live music Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with a Latin DJ night on Sundays. It does not seem to be a dining venue on its own as the kitchen opens at 7 pm and offers finger foods and sharables. There was a $20 cover charge over the weekend. The owners have a lot of experience as they own and operate Red Eyes Dock Bar, Amalfi Coast, Bacco Italian + Wine Bar, Limoncello, Carmine’s NY Pizza Kitchen, and Pour House Pub. Welcome to town!

Some news news. The Baltimore Banner is on a hiring tear, having just hired the Chief Revenue Officer away from the Baltimore Sun. Over the past six months, the Banner has poached many fantastic reporters from The Sun. And yesterday, I got a refund for my Meanwhile In Annapolis subscription. This was former Capital Editor Rick Hutzell’s Meta/Facebook project on their Bulletin platform. In an email. Rick said that Meta is ending the program, and Rick will be joining..you guessed it, The Baltimore Banner. He said he’d still write the newsletter weekly and send it to subscribers, just under a different email address. He also said that The Banner is investing in hiring reporters and photographers to begin more coverage in Anne Arundel County.

First Lady Yumi Hogan now has a big plaque in BWI as the Governor, and other officials dedicated the BWI Art Program to his wife–an accomplished artist. Mrs. Hogan has been instrumental in getting artwork in the airport where millions pass through yearly, improving their experience.

And speaking of the Hogans, this Saturday they are opening the doors of Government House from 1 pm to 4 pm so we all can go to the basement in the man-cave and watch some college football. Uhm, no– it’s the latest and final holiday open house. So, if you are in Annapolis, stop by, say hello, drink some wassail, have some cookies, and marvel at the decorations that adorn the Governor’s mansion. The Hogans are asking guests to bring unwrapped toys for a toy drive–just hand them off to the friendly state trooper at the door. And if you are looking for a bauble for your tree, ornaments designed by the First Lady (see, I told you she was an accomplished artist) will be for sale with proceeds benefiting the Foundation for the Preservation of Government House–this is the non-profit that supports and maintains the historical significance of the property!

Here’s your weekly reminder that Galway Bay’s Authentic Irish Egg Nog is here. You can get it at Galway Bay, Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru. You can order online at GalwayBayMD.com, and I have seen it at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Scott Brothers Liquors, and the Liquor Mart & Deli.

OK, and that's a wrap on the news!

