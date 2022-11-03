November 3, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Assault at Polling Place. Shooting in Annapolis. Port Marker for Annapolis!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An Annapolis resident was assaulted by at least one poll worker at the Pip Moyer Rec Center; police will not release details without a public information request. Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting on Obery Court. City Dock will soon have a Port Marker to commemorate the slaves brought into the City. And for fun, the ten most difficult-to-pronounce words. Pod news on the local business spotlights, Joan Osborne bonus pod and a personal one about voting!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning; it is Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

We only have a few more days of the fall leaves looking this gorgeous in the area. I took a drive down River Road in Crownsville with my GoPro, and it is amazing–check it out on our Twitter, YouTube, or Facebook pages. OK, so let’s get right into the news, shall we?

Quite possibly, the most disturbing story of the year is developing in Annapolis. On Tuesday afternoon, a resident of Annapolis was at the Pip Moyer Rec Center and was assaulted by at least one election official. The assault required transport to the hospital and staples in his head for a laceration. If that is not disturbing enough, the Annapolis Police Department is refusing to produce the incident report and insisting we submit a public information act request for it–which will take up to 30 days. We submitted it immediately. I suspect politics are at play here as we would not want word of polling place violence to dissuade voters from turning out. With only one side of the story, the victim said an election judge came outside of the polling location and told him to leave, he was joined by another person believed to be another judge, and an argument ensued. The second judge grabbed a camera the victim was holding and ended up flinging him against the concrete wall. We are in the process of obtaining video of the incident. A City spokesperson has said she’d try to expedite my request for the police report, but as of now, nothing. Also, when I initially inquired about the incident, the Annapolis Police Department said there was no record of it. After I copied the County and Board of Elections on an email, they came back and said there was a record of it, and the spokesperson said he had no idea why it was not reported in the daily briefing. Please check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later today as we get more information and the videos from the incident.

And while we are talking about APD, they are investigating a shooting on Obery Court on Tuesday night. At about 6 pm, they were called to the area for a report of shots being fired. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso when they arrived. He was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore for his injuries, but police say they are non-life threatening.

This is pretty cool. If you know anything about Annapolis’s history, you know that we were a landing spot for the slave trade. UNESCO sponsored a Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project, which documents every port used to bring slaves into America. Annapolis has been named one of 43 ports in the mid-Atlantic along what was known as the Middle Passage! A plaque, or Port Marker, will be erected at City Dock. This is the result of a push by Mayor Buckley, County Executive Pittman, and local historian and descendant of some of the slaves who landed here…Janice Hayes-Williams. The unveiling was held at the Asbury United Methodist Church on Tuesday.

Unscrambled Words analyzed google searches for the most difficult-to-pronounce words in the US. Ready? In Letterman order.

10-Pho

9- Dogecoin

8- Worcestershire — not to be confused with Worcester (Wooster) or Worcester (Worster)

7- GIF, which they say JIF is equally acceptable

6- Gnocci

5- Nguyen, and not sure why a last name is on here, but…

4-charcuterie

3- Omicron

2- Gyro. not gyro

1-Acai

So there you go!

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’ll hear from Peter Holland, an attorney specializing in identity theft–fixing it–not stealing yours! Be sure to listen to the bonus pod we dropped with Joan Osborne, coming to Rams Head On Stage on the 10th. And last night, I dropped a personal one about voting–no need to go back and listen; I’ll tack it on at the end of today’s DNB.

And that's a wrap.

Hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather, and Trevor is back, all refreshed from vacation, with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

