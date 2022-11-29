November 29, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Armed Robbery at Safeway, Winter Lecture Series, Wildcat at Maryland Hall. Tickets!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police are investigating an armed robbery at Safeway and a stabbing on Obery Court. Five Anne Arundel County Police Officers received armored vests from a non-profit. Toll amnesty ends this Thursday, says the MTA. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park announced its Winter Lecture Series, which looks great. Tomorrow is the Annapolis premiere of a soon-to-be-released movie–Wildcat, at Maryland Hall courtesy of the Annapolis Film Festival.

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I took a walk downtown last night to get some night photos for a Holiday Card, and it was beautiful. If you haven’t seen it yet, make sure you do–this Thursday is the first Midnight Madness! And to put a cherry on my sundae for last night–a delicious classic crepe from Sofi’s Crepes! Anyhow, enough of my gastronomical ventures; let’s get into the news, shall we?

The Annapolis Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Safeway on Forest Drive. Somehow, two armed, masked males got into the store after hours and held several employees at gunpoint while they robbed the store. This all went down on Saturday at 2 am. Along with how the suspects got into the store, we don’t know what they took or the value. No employees were injured, and by the time the police arrived, the suspects were gone, and the police could not locate them.

Following up on a stabbing story we mentioned yesterday, the Annapolis Police released some information. When they arrived, the suspect was bleeding outside his home and said that the assailant attempted to rob him before stabbing him. As with the Safeway robbery, by the time police arrived, the suspect was gone. No word on the victim’s condition.

In other police news, Anne Arundel County Officers Drax, Yago, Pyro, Havok, and Hux will all be getting armored vests to protect them from bullets and knives. If you didn’t figure out, those officers are the 4-legged K-9 officers, and the vests were a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K-9s Inc. Since they started, Vested Interest has provided 4,895 vests with a value of $6.9 million. You can learn more or contribute at vik9s.org that’s vik, the number 9, s dot org.

The MTA reminded us that the grace period on penalties associated with unpaid tolls ends on Thursday. If you remember, it was a mess with COVID, and then moving to all video tolling was troublesome, and then the fallout from COVID left their customer service centers understaffed. So the board waived the penalties and allowed an amnesty period. It’s over on Thursday. So, check your MTA accounts (same as your EZ Pass) and make sure you are up to date. Go to DriveEZMD.com

It’s a bit off, but the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park has announced their winter lecture series for 2023. This year they are back in person and live–YAY! They are held at the Eastport campus every Thursday From January 12th through March 2nd, and some great talks are planned! Space is limited, and the cost is only $10 per lecture, but if you join –as you should– at the $150 First Mate level or higher, they are free. More details at amaritime.org

And happening tomorrow at Maryland Hall. A presentation of a brand new, not yet released documentary called Wildcat. Of course, the Annapolis Film Festival is bringing it, and tickets are available at annapolisfilmfestival,org . It is the story of a veteran trying to escape life after the war, and he goes to the Amazon and connects with a woman running a wild ocelot rehab center. We have a trailer on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, but it looks excellent. And ironically, or perhaps not, it is produced by Amazon and will make a theater debut later in December. Also, my friend Comacell Brown will be on hand with some artwork–he’s the new designer for the film festival’s poster and branding for their eleventh year–and the dates for that… March 23rd to the 25th!

OK, yesterday I warned you about scams on Giving Tuesday, but this is not one of them. I am giving two tickets to see Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show at Rams Head On Stage tomorrow night. Be the FIRST to send me a DM on Twitter or an email, and you will have a pair of tickets! And, as always, a huge thank you to Rams Head On Stage for these and be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight is a conversation with the Hospice of the Chesapeake. And the following will be Steve Anderson at Third Eye! Always fun to talk to Steve!

