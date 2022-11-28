November 28, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shooting and Stabbing in Annapolis. Giving Tuesday Scam Warning. Surcharge Free Cyber Monday

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis Police are investigating a double shooting and a stabbing. Angelo Harrod is going to trial for the murder of Michelle Cummings. Starbucks at Annapolis Mall in hot water over slur on the cup. Giving Tuesday scams. Local shopping gift list. Baltimore Sun is out of a newsroom. K&B True Value and partners donate $30K to local schools. Rams Head On Stage is waiving most surcharges for Cyber Monday.

Good morning, it is Monday, November 28th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

What a fantastic long weekend! I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. I had a quick trip to Philly to see a band I loved in the 80’s, some great walking along the Schuykill, and of course, a cheesesteak. Capped off by a somewhat dampened arrival of Santa in Annapolis–dampened for the weather–not the enthusiasm! But now, it’s Monday; we have a lot of news to catch up on, so shall we?

The Annapolis Police are investigating a double shooting on Victor Parkway that happened on Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition. At about the same time, an adult male walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound as well–his condition is unknown, and police are asking anyone with info to contact them at 410-260-3439.

The police have not released any information on this yet, but on Thursday afternoon on Obery Court, a man with multiple stab wounds to his upper body was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore. Hopefully, the police will release some information on this later today, so please check back with EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

Angelo Harrod will go on trial today for the murder of Michelle Cummings, who was shot at the Graduate Hotel shortly after dropping her son off for I-Day at the Naval Academy back in June of 2021. Police say that Harrod was shooting at an SUV on nearby Pleasant Street when a stray bullet struck Ms. Cummings and killed her. Harrod was arrested during a traffic stop later that day. The trial is scheduled to last for two weeks. A bit of opinion here–and I have told several people this including Chief Jackson–I do not believe that Harrod will be found guilty of this. I have no inside knowledge, and I just think that this was solved too conveniently and too quickly. Granted, Harrod is a bad guy and has been convicted of numerous violent crimes, and should be in jail. I just don’t believe he is responsible for this one. I guess we’ll know in two weeks!

Wow, not a good look for Starbucks in the Mall. Last week, Monique Pugh, an African American woman, was in line to order at Starbucks. She was the only Black person at the store, and when she got her cup, the name on the order was “Monkey.” The GM said it was an honest mistake, and his team determined it was unintentional. And offered her a free drink. Starbucks corporate backed away, saying they were aware and were working with Annapolis people to conduct an investigation, but said it was a licensed location. And after saying it was unintentional, the licensee said they had suspended the employee and that it was not the warm and welcoming experience they wanted to create. I’ll say!

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Part of me loves the opportunity to celebrate and support local non-profits. The other part hates that it has turned into a beg-a-thon. My take is to support the charities you normally support by making a supplemental or initial contribution. And Governor Hogan, Secretary of State John Wobensmith, and AG Brian Frosh have warned about charity scams on Giving Tuesday. They say to be skeptical, to research, avoid telemarketers, be suspect of social media appeals, and never give cash.

This is sad. We all know that the Baltimore Sun was bought by Alden Global Capital and has slowly been gutted. Most of their top reporters have defected to the new Banner. But it seems that, like The Capital, the Sun is also losing its newsroom at the end of the month. They are vacating Sun Park at Port Covington, and employees have been told to work remotely as the paper works to find a new place to call home. Tough time.

OK, onto some better news! K&B True Value announced that their customers and other partners, including Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, had contributed more than $30,000 to local schools in their Cash for Schools program. Running since 2009, cumulatively, they have donated $125,530. Can’t find a better definition of community partner than Jared and K&B True Value Hardware–and you thought he only sold jewelry!

Saturday was Small Business Saturday, and this Thursday is the first Midnight Madness, and it is all about local. If you need help shopping locally, we published a list of 37…yes 37…ideas for your holiday shopping, all with locally owned businesses. I will pin it to the front page of EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you, and if you have more suggestions, let me know, and I will add them!

Today is Cyber Monday, and Rams Head On Stage has a deal. They flipped the surcharge switch and many tickets purchased online today at RamsHeadOnStage.com are free of all surcharges! I’m kind of checking out Big Head Todd and the Monsters, the AMFM Annapolis Christmas, Southside Johnny, Richard Thompson (always an amazing show), Graham Nash, and Suzanne Vega!

I hope you caught the local business spotlight with Life Time which is scheduled to open at the Town Center TODAY. Up next week, a conversation with the Hospice of the Chesapeake. And if you missed our three holiday bonus pods we dropped on Thanksgiving–do give them a listen because there’s a lot going on in the area!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

With the holidays and the market closures and all that, Ann Alsina is taking the day off from her Monday Money Report. Still, she will be back next week–actually, things are looking up–apparently the markets like a split government. But rest assured, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

