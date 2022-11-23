November 23, 2022 | Daily News Brief | HACA Plans. Inauguration. Events. Thanks!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis and HACA are trying to raze two public housing communities and rebuild them. County Executive Pittman has announced the details of his next inauguration. Some tidbits about holiday shopping and spending. Sports betting is here today! The Holidays kick off this weekend in Annapolis. Pod news, including tomorrow’s bonus podcasts. And a whole bunch of thank yous because I have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

While the calendar says it is Wednesday, this is my Friday so bring on the weekend! Yes, there will not be a DNB tomorrow or Friday, so we can have fun with our friends and families! So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The City of Annapolis and the Housing Authority held their charette to figure out what to do with Harbour House and Eastport Terrace. The rough plan is to raze both communities and rebuild them at double the current occupancy and mix in the public housing with market price options. A combination of townhomes, apartments, and even a four-story tower with water views. Swimming pools, supermarkets, and shopping. According to the piece in The Capital, they plan to do this for $50 million. It should be pointed out that the City is spending that amount to make City Dock more pedestrian friendly. What was disappointing was that only a tiny handful of residents of the two communities attended. But then again, it was held in a church, not in the community’s community center. Gotta say, there are a LOT of problems with this from my perspective.

Yesterday, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that he would be holding his inauguration in a field. Well, not really, but it will be at the future Crownsville Memorial Park site. It all happens at 11 am on Monday, December 5th, and anyone wishing to attend should park in the parking lot at the fairgrounds and take a free shuttle to the site. For those unable to attend, tune into his Facebook page, Arundel TV on YouTube, Channel 38 on Verizon, or 98 on Comcast.

In three short hours, you can pull out your phone, tap an icon and place a bet on the Ravens, the Terps, or the Midshipman…among others. Mobile Sports Betting will come alive at 9 am this morning. There are ten operators have been approved, but only seven have passed the tech test to get the apps working. Barstool Sportsbook, Bet MG, BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and PointsBet are the seven–the other three will come online shortly!

And in the interesting email folder, I got one yesterday predicting the steepest discounts this holiday season. JC Penney and Macy’s are expected to offer at least a 53% discount –and Penneys will be leaving the Annapolis Mall soon as the space is actively being marketed for rent. Looking to go the gift card route–Amazon, Walmart, and Target are the best cards–no surprise there. And 50% of the people surveyed said they are spending less this year than last. I know I am!

Here’s your weekly reminder that Galway Bay’s Authentic Irish Egg Nog is here. You can get it at Galway Bay, Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru. You can order online at GalwayBayMD.com, and I have seen it at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Scott Brothers Liquors, and the Liquor Mart & Deli.

Since this is sort of a Friday, a lot is going on–Turkey Trots all over the place–the Y in Arnold has a great one. But chill out on Black Friday, get ready for Small Business Saturday, and support our small businesses. Then on Sunday, starting at 4 pm, the Grand Illumination at Market Space gets underway with the Chesapeake Ballet at Zachary’s Jewelers, and there will be song and drink available. The big man comes in by boat at 5:30 pm with his wife and Elfie, and then the tree is lit for the season! Always a great time! And the first Midnight Madness is next Thursday–so prepare yourself! And be sure to check out the three short bonus pods we’re dropping tomorrow at 9 am, noon, and 3 pm all about different aspects of the Annapolis holiday season!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight is Life Time, opening at the Town Center on Monday. And the following weekend, a conversation with the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

And I’d be remiss in not offering some special thank yous to some special people. George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here every day with incredibly accurate weather. Trevor Gryffyn is here every week with all the great stuff happening at the Annapolis Makerspace. Thanks to Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina for being the calming voice of reason when I want to hit my head with a hammer and offers incredible financial advice every week. And Bridgett Rheam, or BeeprBuzz, brings an incredibly accurate weekly schedule of the great live music scene in Annapolis–not sure how she does it, but she is THE source. And Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law pops in frequently with solid legal advice and interesting tidbits. Rams Head On Stage for all the tickets we are ALWAYS giving away–you guys are the very definition of a true partner!

And now, after a brutal election season, I want to thank our elected leaders and everyone who ran for office. While we may differ on politics and policy, I know that your hearts are in the right place, and you all intend to leave our world a better place. And I am very thankful for that.

Personally, there are many, but thanks for being my rocks, sounding boards, voices of reason, and friends despite you, maybe not realizing it to Teresa, Lizzie, Sean, Tim, Tori, JT, Michael, Glenn, Ray, Jared, Jessica, Pam, Lea, Paul., Lisa, and Emi. And, of course–thank you for listening, reading, and following–you have no idea how appreciative I am.

Man, that sounded like I just won an Oscar. Enough of that. So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And, of course, when you need the Naptown nightlife scoop, the ONLY place to go will be Beepr Buzz, and Bridgett is here to bring it to you with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

