November 22, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Stabbing in Edgewater. Army-Navy Uniforms! Chicken News. Free Tickets

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a stabbing at an Edgewater restaurant. The Navy’s uniforms for the Army-Navy Game are our of this world–for real. Raising Cane’s is coming to Annapolis and the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival has a 2023 date! And we have podcast news and three shows worth of free tickets at Rams Head On Stage!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to my hump day. It is a super short week for me as we will not be publishing a DNB on Thursday or Friday. But we will have those bonus pods dropping on Thanksgiving, and of course, EyeOnAnnapolis.net will be updated. Enough housekeeping; let’s get into the news for today, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a Hispanic male about 5′ tall between 30 and 35 that was involved in a stabbing in Edgewater on Sunday. On Sunday night, the suspect got into an argument with a customer at the Los Chaparritos Latin Food restaurant on Solomons Island Road in Edgewater. They decided to take it out to the parking lot to settle it and the suspect stabbed the victim once in the stomach. The victim self-transported himself to the hospital for treatment of the wound and notified the police just after midnight on Monday morning. If anyone saw anything, 410-222-1960.

Well, Under Armour and Navy Athletics released the Army-Navy uniforms, and they are sharp. This year it is a nod to the 54 graduates that were astronauts. Using the familiar Nasa logo and font, the uniforms mimic the spacewalk suit used by graduate Bruce McCandless when he took the first untethered spacewalk. The helmets are amazing, with a hand-painted McCandless in space with the earth behind him and the other side features the Nasa logo and the moon. Great job this year, for sure. You can pick up the special edition gear at NavySports.com, or we have a link along with the images of the uniforms on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. And again, the Army-Navy Game is Saturday, December 10th, in Philly. I imagine it is sold out, but kickoff is at 3 pm and will air on CBS.

Raising Cane’s is a chicken place that has an incredible following I hear. They are chicken fingers. And they are bringing not one, but 15 stores to the area in the next few years. Towson, Westminster, and Gambrills are. up first, with Gambrills slated to open in March 2023. They have signed leases for Annapolis, Glen Burnie, and Linthicum here in the County. And I heard they were taking over the former Applebees at the mall after the deal with Silver Diner fell through. So, more chicken choices soon.

And I just got an email about the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival. This is the fest that sort of kicks off the fest season every year, and the date for 2023 is April 1st at the fairgrounds. No fooling!

OK, I told you earlier that it is Tuesday. So that means it is ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage, and if you want to see ANY of these shows, send me a DM or an email and let me know and I may pick you for a pair of tickets! The Sugarhill Gang on Friday,

[CLIP]

for the ladies…Thunder from Down Under on Sunday or PRS Eightlock which is Paul Reed Smith’s new project, on Tuesday the 19th. Just let me know, and you might be picked! Real easy to win. And a huge thank you to Rams Head On Stage for these so be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com .

Podcast news. This Saturday on the local business spotlight, Life Time in the Annapolis Town Center–they are scheduled to open for real on Monday. Next weekend it is a conversation with the Hospice of the Chesapeake. And of course, on Turkey Day, we have three short holiday -themes bonus pods dropping!

OK, that's a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

