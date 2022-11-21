November 21, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Annapolis Man Dies in Head On Crash. Navy Stuns UCF. Lots of Holiday Lights!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

Alpha Engineering and- Scout & Molly’s

Today…

A Bowie woman is charged with vehicular homicide after driving the wrong way, impaired, on 97 and killing an Annapolis man. Navy stunned UCF with a win on Saturday. We FINALLY have election results of all the races and this was a blue wave! Lots of democrats are being pulled from behind by the mail-in ballots. Lights on the Bay is rolling now, and the EYC Light’s Parade is on deck. We talk about our LBS with Chef Big Money and some bonus pods dropping on Thursday!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, November 21st, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I am psyched for a short week! As a heads up, no DNB on Thursday or Friday, but we will have three short Holiday themed pods dropping on Thanksgiving–so DO check them out! But for now, on Monday, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A Bowie woman was driving the wrong way on I-97 near Route 32 and crashed head-on into a car driven by an Annapolis man. Brian Mahaney, 68 of Annapolis, was killed in the impaired driving crash involving five vehicles. The 30-year-old Bowie woman was somehow headed north in the southbound lanes when she hit Mahaney, another car swerved to avoid the crash and crashed into another car, and the debris from the two crashes caused a fifth car to crash. She was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide while impaired and related charges.

And the results are in. The Board of Elections tallied up all the votes; this time around it was a blue wave in Anne Arundel County. Of the close races…Marc Knapp and David Duda will join Vickie Gipson at Judges of the orphan’s court, knocking out longtime incumbents Maureen Carr-York and Nancy Phelps. The closest race, Sheriff, was won by Everett Sesker, defeating one-term incumbent Jim Fredericks. Scott Poyer prevailed and will hold onto his clerk of the court position. And Erika Griswold, sometimes known as Diva De Voice, bounced longtime incumbent Lauren Parker to take the Register of Wills office. In Legislative District 33C, Heather Bagnell pulled out the win, and she will go back to the State House. Former Delegate Sid Saab who was running for Senator in District 33, will need to find a day job–Dawn Gile edged him out for that vacant seat. And County Executive Pittman ended up beating Jessica Haire by a decisive margin of 16,028 votes.

Navy pulled out an amazing win on Saturday, beating #20 UCF 17-14. John Marshall is a beast and added four to his sack count. Despite losing the starting quarterback, Navy found a way to win, and that scrappiness and the way they held onto Notre Dame likely will play well in Philly on December 10th for the Army-Navy Game. They have three weeks to prepare, and they are now 4-7. Army has one more game on Saturday against U Mass, and they currently sit at 4 and 6. So the game sounds like it might be a game! I can’t wait!

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County opened the gates for the annual Lights on the Bay drive-through light display at Sandy Point State Park. It is open from 5 pm to 10 pm daily through the 2nd of January and features 80 displays there are several new ones, including a Top Gun one. Proceeds go to the SPCA, and the cost is $20 a car, but you can probably find coupons in local stores for a discount. And remember, you can jam as many in that car as you like!

While that is a drive-through light exhibit, let’s chat about the EYC’s Lights Parade. As always, it is the same day as Army-Navy–December 10th and this is the 40th anniversary, and it was rated as a top holiday event by USA Today. Long and Foster Eastport Office is the lead sponsor, and they anticipate nearly 60 well-lit boats (and probably captains and passengers)cruising the harbor and Spa Creek. Gets underway at 6 pm. It is free and rarely called off–high winds and fires at AYC seem to be the only reasons for cancellation.

I do hope you caught the local business spotlight with Chef Big Money, and I hope you either went and picked up your Thanksgiving pie or ordered it–what a character! Next Saturday, it is Life Time which is scheduled to open at the Town Center on Monday the 28th. And look for those three holiday bonus casts dropping on Thursday–probably spaced out over the day!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, Alpha Engineering, a Long and Foster Company.

And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that is coming up in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, NEWS, Podcast