November 2, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Naked Candy Lady. Open Enrollment. Learning and Listening Tour. Murder Mystery at Maggianos!

Today…

A naked Selby woman was hurling candy bars and obscenities at some Edgewater trick-or-treaters. Need health insurance? The Maryland Health Connection has open enrollment until January 15th. The Annapolis Boat Shows had another stellar year. Maggiano’s Little Italy at the mall is hosting a murder-mystery dinner tonight. And we are still looking for tuggers for Saturday’s Slaughter Across the Water! Pod news–a bonus podcast with Joan Osborne, who will be at Rams Head On Stage next week, and upcoming local business spotlights!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just a bit of a heads up over the next few weeks. We are making some changes to EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and some things may look a bit out of kilter and appear in places where you are not used to seeing them. As they say in England..keep calm and carry on! I am hoping the end result will be great! So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

So, how was your Halloween? You may have gotten an eyeful if you live in the Selby neighborhood in Edgewater. Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 3600 Block of 2nd Avenue for an indecent exposure call. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman in front of her home, handing out candy and hurling insults at children all while naked. She was arrested and charged, and released on her own recognizance.

I am digging Dr. Bedell, the new Superintendent of schools. I attended a presentation with him for Leadership Anne Arundel last week, and he is all about finding out what is wrong and fixing it. With that said, he is embarking on a listening and learning tour starting later this month and going through January. We have all the dates and times on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, but they are encouraging ALL residents to come out if they have kids or not! I will be talking to Dr. Bedell in an upcoming podcast–need to connect with Bob Mosier to confirm a date and time!

The Maryland Health Connection is open for business. Open enrollment in the state’s health insurance marketplace is open now through the 15th of January at MarylandHealthConnection.gov, and they say that the rates are still some of the lowest in the nation, and there are special programs for young adults. We’re speaking with Michele Eberle, the big cheese at Maryland Health Connection, tomorrow to dig a little deeper–if you have any burning questions, please send them my way. I’ll be happy to be the messenger!

While they say there is a recession in our future, it did not seem to affect the boat shows. The 2021 fall shows, with the pent-up demand, set records, and this year the numbers followed right behind. And anecdotally, they say they saw more “sold” signs hanging on boats than they usually do. So, congrats to the boat shows–we’ll see you in the spring!

If you are looking for something fun to do tonight, head to the mall–never thought I’d say that, but hear me out. Maggianos at the mall is hosting one of their famous Murder Mystery Dinners. 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, and it is $65. They set the stage, and you and your tablemates solve the mystery of whodunnit. Tables are set up for 8, so you can bring seven old friends or grab a chair and make seven new ones! They will have a great menu, as always–served family style. Tickets are at eventbrite.com and then search for Maggianos or Murder Mystery Dinner; it should come right up!

Galway Bay’s Authentic Irish Egg Nog is here. You can get it at Galway Bay (duh), Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru. You can order online at GalwayBayMD.com and pick it up at any of those locations, or try your luck at Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits! But don’t count on it being available the week before Christmas!

And a reminder, we’re looking for tuggers for the Slaughter Across the Water on Saturday. It starts at the crack o noon, and we welcome everyone. Reach out to me, and I can give you all the details!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight is the Holland Law Firm. And next weekend–Unity Bands, a cool new-ish non-profit over in Arnold. And yesterday, I dropped a bonus pod with Joan Osborne…her most famous song, One of Us, was written by a friend. Anyhow, she’s at Rams Head On Stage on Thursday the 10th–next week, and there are some tickets available, but it was a fun conversation with Joan–be sure to give it a listen!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And, of course, we have Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, who is the first, only, and painstakingly accurate local source for live music in the area, with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

