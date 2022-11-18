November 18, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Murder and Stabbing in Glen Burnie. Election Update. Pittman’s Exodus. LAA Food Drive.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting and a fatal stabbing. Five of Pittman’s top people call it quits. Some election updates…kind of. Wild Kid Acres earns sustainability award. Vans for students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. A LAA food drive, pod news, and more!

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 18th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just a heads up…there will not be a DNB on Thursday or Friday of next week, so we can take some time and relax a bit. As for this week–full-on. And it is Friday. And there is a lot of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the County’s 14th homicide. Yesterday morning, they were called to the 7900 block of Benesch Circle in Glen Burnie for a stabbing. On arrival, they found a 26-year-old Glen Burnie man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He eventually succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. They did develop a suspect and arrested a 32-year-old Glen Burnie male. Last year, the County experienced 16 homicides and at this time there were 15.

On Wednesday up in Glen Burnie, a disagreement in the Sidelines Sports Baar & Grill turned violent. Two people were involved in a verbal altercation in the bar when one pulled out a knife and held it at his side. The other one was escorted from the building and apparently got a gun and re-entered the bar. Not finding the original guy–he had left, the man with the gun went to the parking lot and shot at him. Neither of them was on the scene when police arrived and as police were putting it all together, they got a call that the one showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooter got away, and the only description is a Black male driving a white Toyota Camry.

Some election updates. The Board of Elections is still dysfunctional and told the Capital they will still be counting next week. They had some movement yesterday and last night but might not get around to posting it until later today. But most legislative incumbents are safe. In 33C, Heather Bagnell should be safe as she holds a 495-vote lead, and mail-in ballots are favoring her. County Council 2…Allison Pickard is leading by 1,336, and she, too, ought to be safe. The same goes for Clerk of the Court Scott Poyer. Lauren Parker seems safe for Register of Wills with a 5,717 vote lead over Erica Griswold, but with 24,000 ballots to be counted, this is still up in the air. And the tight one is Sheriff. Jim Fredericks leads by 5,942 votes, but Everett Sesker is closing in. With mail-in ballots favoring Sesker two to one and 24,000 still outstanding…he could take that. But as I said, we may not know until next week at the glacial pace the Board of Elections is working.

The ink is not even dry on County Executive Pittman’s next inaugural speech, and five of his top people resigned. Yesterday, Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power, Chief of Staff Kai Boggess-deBruin, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health and Human Services Pam Jordan, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Land Use Lori Rhodes, and Public Works Director Chris Phipps all called it quits. Some were moving on, and others were retiring, according to a statement from the County Executive’s office. He is expected to fill those slots in the coming weeks.

Some more good news about transportation from the schools. The Board of Education approved the purchase of 25 passenger vans to transport the kiddos. These will not require a CDL license and will be used for magnet schools, special needs, and out-of-district transportation. They are not sure who will get the services yet, but they will notify families in the coming weeks. New vans are expected to hit the road on December 5th. They plan to add 30 more vans over the next five years. So some good news!

Some GREAT news and congratulations to Gerardo Martinez and Wild Kid Acres. Yesterday, the Maryland Department of Planning awarded them a sustainable growth award for their farm–now an award-winning farm. Governor Hogan said sustainable growth is the key to the future of Maryland. Well deserved, Gerardo. And if you have not been..check it out. Wild Kid Acres is n Central Avenue in Edgewater near Camp Letts. We did a podcast with Gerardo last year; you can scroll back to find it and check out the award presentation video on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

And while we are all starting to think about our food on Thanksgiving, we also need to think of those who may go without. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is busier than ever and struggling with the cost of food, as we all are. To help them out, Leadership Anne Arundel is hosting a food drive on Saturday, the 19th, at Chambers Park in Parole. You can drive through from 10 am to 2 pm, and we’ll be there unloading your car for you and loading it all into a truck. We have a list of the most needed items on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but please if you can..come out and donate–food or even money– to make a quick, easy donation; text AACFB to 91999. If food isn’t your thing, the Luminis AAMC bloodmobile will be ready to take your blood! And if that is not enough, #justonesweater is back and looking for gently worn, clean sweaters, hoodies, and fleeces. Look through your closets, veins, and pantries and see what you can give. I hope to see you there!

