November 16, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Election Snews. Little Feat. Maryland Hall Shows. LAA Food Drive!

Little Feat is coming to town, and Rams Head Presents has tickets on sale this Friday. Maryland Hall has some pretty cool shows coming up. I'd love to see you all at the Leadership Anne Arundel food drive on Saturday to benefit the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. A weird email told me the luckiest names for babies. And we have a series of holiday-themed bonus pods coming your way next week. But the Local Business Spotlight this weekend is Chef Big Money and his pies, and next week it is Life Time which is just about open!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I said it was September 15th. Whoops– imma blame that on Scott MacMullan because I grabbed the September 15th show notes to copy to make sure I had his link and forgot to change the month–oh well. So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Election news. The election MUST be certified by Friday, and they are still counting. Incumbent Democrats are closing any gaps and right now Jessica Haire still leads by 3,000 votes. Her campaign feels confident provisional votes will go her way but acknowledges that the mail-in votes favor the democrats. And there are a few VERY tight delegate races. And still–we wait.

Unlike the Taylor Swift tickets, Rams Head Presents announced that tickets will go on sale and be available at noon on Friday for Little Feat at Maryland Hall! They will be rolling into town on April 12th for a single show. Tickets start at $85, and there are VIP packages with a meet and greet starting at $225). Tickets are on sale on Friday at noon and don’t wait too long. I suspect these guys will sell out pretty quickly! Get them at MarylandHall.org or RamsHeadOnStage.com

And Maryland Hall itself has some pretty cool shows coming up. Chelsey Green and the Green Project will be there on December 23. A fusion o violin and viola with R&B, pop, funk, soul, jazz, alternative, hip hop, Gospel, and more. Sounds amazing. And then on January 28th, Step Afrika percussive dance originating in Africa combined with modern dance as well. Tickets for both at MarylandHall.org

I’m gonna mention this again because I want to see a great turnout on Saturday. Come to Chambers Park, where the Brianna Taylor mural on the basketball court is painted, and bring some food to our Leadership Anne Arundel food drive. It runs from 10 am to 2 pm, and we are looking for any food you can donate we’ll get it to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Also, sweaters and hoodies for #JustOneSweater, and if you are so inclined–your blood, because the Luminis AAMC Blood Bus will be on site! Remember–Saturday–10 am to 2 pm. I will be there so please say hello!

Every now and then, I like to point out an absurd email I received. An online casino partnered with Inbaal Honioman, a renowned psychic, to come up with the tel luckiest baby names. Rafael is the luckiest and they say there are 3,160,411 Rafaels in the world today. Victoria is #2, and there are 2,626, 923 of them-my daughter will be pleased. And the rest are pretty out there… starting at #3 Lakshmi, Felix, Beatrice, Said, Ganesh, Sadia, Ayman, and Iris. Things that make you go, hmmm.

Here’s your weekly reminder that Galway Bay’s Authentic Irish Egg Nog is here. You can get it at Galway Bay, Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru. You can order online at GalwayBayMD.com, and I have seen it at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Scott Brothers Liquors, and the Liquor Mart & Deli.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight is Chef Big Money and his wonderful pies. Next week is Life Time. And we’ll have three holiday-themed bonus podcasts coming out next week–definitely before Small Business Saturday!

