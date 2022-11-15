November 15, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Road Rage And Carjacking. Moore Appointments. Tickets To Rams Head Shows!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

Scout and Molly’s a great boutique at the Annapolis Town Center!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a road rage and assault incident in Edgewater that left a man with a slice on his neck. Also, they are searching for a suspect in an armed carjacking in Glen Burnie. Governor-Elect Moore announced some appointees. Navy Notre Dame photos are up. ANd we have three shows worth of free tickets at Rams Head On Stage!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Tuesday, September 15th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, old man winter is poking at us now. My walk yesterday was downright chilly, and I see that the County is starting to open up the warming centers! Brrr. So, let’s get into it–shall we?

A couple of scary incidents in Anne Arundel County. On Saturday night on Central Avenue in Edgewater, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to an assault and road rage incident. A car was tailgating another car, and the victim pulled over near Hillside Avenue and exchanged words with the suspect. The suspect grabbed the victim, pulled him from his car, pulled a knife, and cut his neck. The injury was not severe, and he was treated at the scene, but by the time police arrived, the suspect was long gone. He is described as a white male, approximately 60 years old, with gray shoulder-length hair. Possibly driving a Mini-Cooper or similar car.

The next incident was up in Glen Burnie. A family was unloading their car at about 7:30 pm in the 7700 Block of Hancock Lane, and they were approached by a Black male, about 6′ tall, 120 pounds, with a black ski mask, an orange Under Armour hoodie and dark pants and a gun. He demanded the keys to the car and took it, and fled. A while later, police were at another domestic call, and the family said a 15-year-old juvenile had left the home without permission. Police were able to track him using his cell phone, and lo and behold, he was in the carjacked car. They tried to stop it, but they fled and wrecked. Four occupants got out of the vehicle, but the suspect who actually carjacked the car got away. They did arrest an 18,16, and 15-year-old, all from Baltimore.

Well, if you were on the roads in Arnold, Severna Park, or Annapolis yesterday, you were greeted by snarled traffic for about 5 hours. Just after 6 am, a propane tanker truck overturned on the westbound Severn River Bridge. Thankfully it was not leaking propane, but it did take about six and a half hours to clean up. The westbound lanes were completely closed, and the eastbound lanes were restricted to two. In the end, they uprighted it, towed it to a vacant lot near Jennifer road, and burned off the 10,000 pounds of propane. The driver was seriously injured, and I understand that police have issued two traffic citations.

Political news. Governor-Elect Wes Moore has named some names. Fagan Harris, who ran a non-profit in Baltimore, will be Chief of Staff. Delegate Eric Luedtke will leave the House of Delegates and become the Chief Legislative Officer; Helene Grady the CFO at Johns Hopkins University, will head the Department of Budget and Management. Tisha Edwards, who used to work at Baltimore City Hall and was Moore’s Chief of Staff for the campaign, will be the Appointments Secretary. And Amanda La Forge, an election attorney, and former Glendening admin veteran, will be the Chief Counsel. More to come.

And we finally got the images from Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. And once again, Glenn Miller did not disappoint! Do check them out at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us up with some tickets to see Mike Doughty on November 17th–that’s this Thursday, and not one, but two matinees this weekend–Saturday will be Della Mae & Sister Sadie (an excellent name for a duo), and Sunday will be the 8 Ohms Band and Honey Sol (both really fun bands). Just shoot me an email or a DM and let me know which of the three shows you might like, and I may pick you. And be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. This Saturday on the local business spotlight, Big Money and his pies! Next weekend it should be Life Time. And I should have a few bonus pods dropping next week too–I have a busy week recording!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And gracing us with his presence again, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law with a legal brief. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, NEWS, Podcast