November 11, 2022 | Daily News Brief | WRNR Sells To Christian Broadcasting. Navy and Notre Dame. Veterans Day. Leadership Anne Arundel Food Drive

WRNR has been sold to a Christian broadcasting network. Navy plays Notre Dame this weekend in a VERY special game. Veterans Day has a parade, a ceremony, and a podcast with the Military Bowl at Heroes Pub in West Annapolis. What's open and closed today? What's open for Thanksgiving dinner? And a Leadership Anne Arundel food drive next weekend!

Good morning, it’s Friday, November 11th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Still, no earth-shattering election news just yet. And with today being a holiday, we will wait. Maybe the Board of Elections likes to see candidates squirm…I could get behind that, I think. But as I look at the calendar, I see it is Friday, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Yesterday afternoon, we were the first to break the news that WRNR had been sold to a Christian broadcasting group. Steve Kingston, the owner, sold it for $1.5 million, and the closing date (and the switchover to Christian programming) will be within ten days of the FCC approval–unknown when that will be. Steve did retain the rights to the IP and the call letters and said that they are looking at a different frequency on FM–and we learned that may indeed be WSMD in Mechanicsville, MD–now that is southern Maryland, and I am not sure how powerful the station is..and I also wonder how an alternative rock station will do down there–it is a shit-kicking country audience for the most part. But definitely, sad news for Annapolis as that essentially will leave no local radio stations in the Capital of Maryland as WNAV; although it exists, it is just a shell of what it was, and programming is simulcast from Havre De Grace.

There is a pretty amazing football game this weekend as Navy takes on Notre Dame in the final home game of the season played in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday at noon. Number 20 Notre Dame is favored as they usually are, but this is the second-longest rivalry in college football. For those that wonder why we play such a powerhouse–the cliff notes version is that in WWII, Notre Dame lost most of its students to the draft and was in danger of going under. Navy could not train enough officers here in Annapolis, so they leased Notre Dame to train officers and kept the school afloat during the war. As a thank you, Notre Dame agreed to play Navy in football for as long as Navy wanted. So here we are! The brigade will bus up to Baltimore on Saturday, and it will be a special game for sure. Be sure to follow us on Twitter and our live blog and watch for some more amazing photos from Glenn Miller, who will be on the field for us!

Today is Veterans Day, and the City of Annapolis will be holding a small parade at 11 am around Memorial Circle and then a ceremony at City Dock. All veterans are invited to lunch at the Fleet Reserve Club.

But speaking of Veterans Day, City, County, and State offices are closed. Schools are open. Post offices and banks are closed as well as courts. And Heroes Pub will be open, and they always do something special for our Veterans! I will be there at 11, along with the Military Bowl, to record a podcast as we kick off the now-annual Who’s Your Hero program. Stop by and say hello if you can.

Yesterday someone asked me for a list of places open for Thanksgiving for those that do not want to cook. What I found out… Osteria, O’Briens, Latitude 38, Chart House, Ruths Chris, Coopers Hawk, Buddy’s, Caroll’s Creek Smashing Grapes, Rodizio Grill, Blackwall Hitch, and Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Maggianos, Beacon Waterfront Galley and Dock Bar, and pretty much any national chain or fast food place!

And while we are thinking about our food on Thanksgiving, we also need to think of those who may go without. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is busier than ever and struggling with the cost of food, as we all are. To help them out, Leadership Anne Arundel is hosting a food drive next Saturday, the 19th, at Chambers Park in Parole. You can drive through from 10 am to 2 pm, and we’ll be there unloading your car for you and loading it all into a truck. We have a list of the most needed items on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but please, if you can..come out and donate–food or even money– to make a quick, easy donation, text AACFB to 91999. Oh, and I almost forgot, we ..and I say we because I am a lifetime member of Leadership Anne Arundel… also partner with the Luminis AAMC bloodmobile, which will be on-site–so we will take your food, your money, and your blood! And if that is not enough, #justonesweater is back and looking for gently worn, clean sweaters, hoodies, and fleeces. Look through your closets and pantries and see what you can give.

Looking at the events calendar, other than Navy, it is pretty sparse as we head into Thanksgiving. Of course, the bars are hopping, and you can always check out yesterday’s DNB for Bridgett’s Annapolis After Dark or BeeprBuzz.com for all the nightlife info!

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Unity Bands, a small but mighty nonprofit over in Arnold. And I thought Life Time was up next weekend, but I think I might slide in Chef Big Money so you can learn all about his fantastic pies before Thanksgiving! We just recorded it yesterday!

Of course, we thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–hey, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that in just a bit.