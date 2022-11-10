November 10, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Two Stolen Cars Crash. Not Much New In Election World. The Salvation Army Wants You!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Two stolen cars crash in front of an Anne Arundel County Police officer. Not much in the way of new election news–Cox conceded, Hummer declared victory; Pittman and Haire locked in a tight race, and more ballots are to be counted today. The Toebbes–the spy couple from Hillsmere were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in trying to sell nuclear submarine info to a foreign nation. The Salvation Army wants you to ring a bell. Pod news and a few tickets left to see Joan Osborne!

Good morning, it is Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It feels like old man winter is starting to knock on our door. I might need to start thinking about wearing long pants again. George will set us straight– and yesterday, my apologies for putting in the wrong forecast–I grabbed Tuesday’s forecast by mistake. It happens! OK, we have a little news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Here’s one for the “What at the chances?” file. On Tuesday, an Anne Arundel County Police officer witnessed a crash near the courthouse in Glen Burnie. A white Kia struck a grey Hyundai. After the Kia came to a rest, the occupants bailed. After a foot chase, one of them was caught–a 15-year-old from Pasadena. As they figured it out, they determined that the Kia had been stolen. Oddly, the Hyundai that was hit did not remain at the scene and was later found on Post 40 Road. And at that time, they learned that the Hyundai was also reported stolen. So what are the chances of two stolen vehicles colliding in front of a courthouse witnessed by a police officer? If you know, play Powerball.

Toebbe news! This is the spy couple that lived in Hillsmere. Jonathan was a Navy engineer working on nuclear subs, and his wife, Diana, was a teacher at Key School. They were sentenced yesterday, and the US District Judge in West Virginia gave Diana 21 years and Jonathan 19 years–both over the minimum guidelines. The judge said that the cumulative impacts of the crime remain to be seen. Jonathan tried to sell the secrets to undercover agents posing as a foreign nation. He’d leave SD cards in sandwiches and candy wrappers at predetermined locations while his wife served as a lookout.

Election news. Dan Cox conceded. Julie Hummer declared victory. Beyond that, we hope to have more local results today as the Board of Elections begins to count the mail-in and drop off ballots. They have said they will count 15,000 per day…which will likely delay the vote into next week as Friday is a holiday. Currently, Jessica Haire leads County Executive Pittman by 8 points. I spoke with Dr. Dan Nataf yesterday, and he was re-running the numbers and feels that Pittman will need 63% or more of all the outstanding ballots to win. If he gets 60%, he loses by 2000 votes. If he gets the 63%, he wins by 57. Nataf also noted the depressed voting numbers for the County Executive Race. Actual votes plus the projected mailed-in ballots total 192,451. Yet, in 2018, it was 226, 477, and 176,331 in 2014.

It should be noted that County Executive Pittman went from there is no possible path for my opponent to win last night to the math suggests that I will be re-elected to a second term earlier today. And with the other races, many are in the same position with precarious leads or lags, and the mail-in ballots will change the current tallies. With all that said, we wait.

Can you ring a bell? The Salvation Army needs you. If you can spare a shift or two this season, you can sign up at, appropriately enough, registertoring.com . Do it solo, with a partner or friend, a neighborhood–whatever. I know that former Alderman Fred Paone, Nancy Almgren, also known as Mrs. Claus, and Alderwoman Elly Tierney all ring and love it. They would love to have you help in this great initiative if you can lend a hand. RegisterToRing.com

And that's all I got news-wise!

