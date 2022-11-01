November 1, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Hogan Has The Rona. More Maryland Hall News. Tuggers Wanted!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Governor Hogan has the Rona. The Baltimore Business Journal looks at in-state migrations during COVID–interesting. Maryland Hall announced a new series of shows, AND they partnered with Compass Rose Theater to resurrect the company in their space at Maryland Hall. The Maryland Tech Council has announced the formation of the Chesapeake Region Chapter, which will be led by Jim Gibbons and Trish Farrell. We finally have some fantastic Glenn Miller photos from the Navy Temple football game. The MRE’s Tug-of-War is this Saturday at the crack o noon, and if you or your company would like to tug, let me know–we need some more tuggers! The Santa Speedo Run is scheduled. Pod news and we have five gift certificates to give away at Mother’s Peninsula Grill… which is having a pig roast on Sunday!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

So, how’d the kid do? I tell you, I am pretty fortunate that she likes me and is willing to pinch-hit when I need her! But I have returned, so you are stuck with me for a while more. OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Governor Hogan has the Rona. In a tweet sent out yesterday, Hogan said he tested positive, and is feeling fine but isolating himself for five and will mask for five more.

COVID made a lot of changes in how we live. And many people moved. The Baltimore Business Journal looked at migrations based on 2019 and 2020 tax returns (likely a very good indicator) and found, predictably, the higher populated locales lost people. And the lesser populated ones gained people. Frederick County saw a net increase of 1906 people and ranked 75 in the nation. Here in Anne Arundel, we were the second biggest gainer in the state with a net of 686. But we also had some movers as well.. we took in 3130 people from PG County, but 1606 moved from Anne Arundel to PG. It was a pretty interesting article.

In other Statewide news, a while ago, we mentioned that the Governor appointed former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz as the CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. As Anne Arundel County (along with Queen Annes and Southern Maryland) is growing technology-wise, the Tech Council has formed a new Chapter here for us called the Chesapeake Regional Chapter. It will be co-chaired by Jim Gibbons, founder of Alpha Pointe Capital, and Trish Farrell, SVP at MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate. And Trish is a graduate of the Flagship program at Leadership Anne Arundel as well—different year than me.

Maryland Hall just announced a new three-part series called Maryland Hall Presents. The first part is November 19 with illusionist Reggie Rice; on December 23rd, we will host Chelsey Green and the Green Project Christmas, and in January, it is Step Afrika! I tell you, since Jackie Coleman took the reins at Maryland Hall, they seem to be kicking butt and taking names.

And last week, we told you about their acquisition of Creating Communities. They announced that they would be hosting and resurrecting the old Compass Rose Theater. The theater company hinted that they would return soon and stay tuned, so now we know. Room 308 is being transformed into an intimate theater space for the organization. Lucinda Merry-Brown will remain as the artistic director, and they will have an opening reception on November 19th.

I know Elizabeth re-capped the Navy win against the Temple Owls yesterday, but I want to call your attention to the always amazing photos from Glenn Miller up at EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Next for Navy football, they travel to Cincinnati this Saturday and then back to Baltimore at M&T Banks Stadium on Saturday the 12th for a noon game. They wrap it up on the road at UCF on the 19th and then a few weeks until Army back up in Philly.

I am emceeing the MRE’s Tug of War on the Annapolis side this Saturday at the crack o noon, and I just got word that the Eastporters are talking smack again, and we do have room for a few more individual tuggers or teams…if your workplace is looking for some fun–this is it. I figure since we are so likely to win, we can humiliate Eastport in the tug and then go over the bridge and drink their beer! The tug is a fundraiser and, since inception, has given more than $600K to local non-profits. Interested? Shoot me an email or a Twitter DM, and I will put you in touch with the powers that be! Male, female, big, small, weak, or strong–we have a spot for everyone! And if you are not tugging, come out and see it–it IS a great party on the Eastport side!

And just a quickie for your calendar. Santa Speedo Run is scheduled for December 17th at O’Brien’s downtown. So go on and get into speedo shape for the fun run. And remember..round is indeed a shape!

I have failed you. I need to get over to Rams Head On Stage to see what new tickets they can give me/. So, absent any tickets from them…how about I give away a few $25 gift certificates to Mother’s Peninsula Grill–they have a pig roast coming up on Sunday! Anyhow, email me or DM me on Twitter and guess where I was on Friday or Monday, and if you are one of the first fie being right, you’ll score a gift certificate! Here’s a hint, I am looking for a state–so you are now starting with a 1-in-50 chance!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Peter Holland, an attorney with a focus on identity theft. And next Saturday, we talk with a small but mighty non-profit called Unity Bands!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, thank you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout and Molly’s over at the Annapolis Town Center.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

