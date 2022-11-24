NEW: Museum of Illusions Slated to Open in DC on December 13th

Tickets for The Museum of Illusions Washington DC (925 H Street NW) are now available to purchase, starting at $23.95, for entry to be one of the first to experience the new and exciting museum, the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally. As the newest addition to CityCenterDC, the Museum of Illusions Washington DC (MOIDC) offers an original, educational and instagrammable experience to visitors of all ages. The interactive exhibits are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the museum’s grand opening on December 13, 2022. The museum’s unique hands-on experience is designed to include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions, and a playroom with didactic games and puzzles, with all exhibits on science, mathematics, and psychology, allowing visitors to learn about vision, perception, and the human brain through attractive and fun exhibits.

MOIDC takes inspiration from its surroundings, featuring iconic Washingtonian culture in various ways throughout its more than 50 exhibits. As guests make their way through the museum, they can expect to be followed by the wandering eyes of George Washington as they take in a beautiful mosaic of Capitol Hill. The Museum even offers an ode to the Blue Metro Line in the Reverse Room, where guests can seemingly “hang” from the Metro car’s ceiling. The Ames Room is the perfect place for people to have fun with their height, as guests will appear to grow and shrink as they walk from one corner of the room to the next. There’s also an exciting Vortex Tunnel that tricks the guest’s mind and body into thinking and feeling like the ground beneath them is moving, providing the perfect backdrop for a mind-boggling photo to share on social media.

“We are thrilled to be opening the Museum of Illusions in Washington, D.C., providing residents and visitors with a unique and immersive experience unlike anything else in the district,” said Ghida Damirji, MOIDC’s owner. “We’re looking forward to opening our doors and watching visitors’ imaginations come alive as they experience everything MOIDC offers.”

Before the Museum officially opens next month, visitors can catch a glimpse of what’s to come at the MOIDC pop-up, moving to the Downtown Holiday Market, which opens November 18th (F Street in front of the Smithsonian American Art Museum & National Portrait Gallery between 7th & 9th Streets, NW), just blocks from the museum in CityCenterDC. The pop-up will be available to experience for free every day from 12 pm – 8 pm. No registration is required to experience the pop-up.

The museum will be open from 10 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, the museum is open from 11 am to 6 pm. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of their visit. Tickets for the museum can be purchased on the Museum of Illusions Washington DC website. MOIDC is the perfect place for team-building activities, school excursions, brand launches, and more, so come on over and step into the world of the unimaginable with us.

Guests are invited to check out the Museum of Illusions Washington DC online at https://moiwashington.com/ for updates and to sign up for a regular newsletter to stay updated on opening dates and special offers.

