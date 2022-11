Photos from this morning’s Annual Slaughter Across the Water, also known as the MRE’s Tug-Of War. This year, the Annapolis side defeated Eastport 5-2. Story and snapshots and a video from the Annapolis side here, but photos from the Eastport side are below!

