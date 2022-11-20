Mobile Maryland Sports Betting Is Launching This Week!

The wait is finally over. Maryland sports betting is heading online this week. Several apps will be available for betting by Wednesday.

Sports betting has been legal in the state for quite some time. Retail sports betting has spread to casinos and sportsbooks across the state. Just in time for Thanksgiving weekend sports, though, bettors will finally be able to bet online in Maryland.

Maryland Sports Betting – Sign Up Offers – Last Chance

Once an app officially launches in the state, these free bet offers will no longer be available. Other bonus offers are likely, but these free bet offers are great deals to get free bets with no deposit or low deposit requirements.

Best Maryland Sports Betting Apps Launching This Week

Here are the best sports betting apps in Maryland.

DraftKings Maryland

DraftKings Sportsbook MD gets our vote for best overall experience. DraftKings has a partnership with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens in Maryland. DraftKings is renowned for offering highly competitive odds. The DraftKings sports betting app has a 4.8 rating (out of five stars) at the App Store based on more than 400,000 customer reviews. The speed and reliability of the app make live betting a snap.

Launch Bonus: DraftKings is offering $200 in free bets (8 $25 free bet credits) and an entry into a sweepstakes for $100K in free bets. No DraftKings Maryland promo code is needed. Just sign up with DraftKings MD here.

Welcome Bonus: DraftKings gives new users a $50 free bet and up to a $1,000 deposit match. Terms & conditions apply.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland

Caesars Sportsbook is a great choice for new and seasoned sports bettors alike. Caesars has a partnership with Horseshoe Casino Baltimore to operate in Maryland. You’ll find several ongoing promotions beyond the sign-up bonus at Caesars including odds boosts, same-game parlays, and more.

Launch Bonus: New users can claim $100 in free bets on launch day with promo code SHARPBET1H at Caesars MD. Must deposit prior to full launch to qualify. Will be paid in (4) $25 free bets dropped weekly.

Welcome Bonus: Caesars Maryland promo code will give new users a $1,250 First Bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits®.

BetMGM Maryland

BetMGM is among the top online sportsbooks across the US. Its entry into Maryland will be a boon for sports bettors in the Old Line State. BetMGM is partnered with MGM National Harbor, its retail sportsbook in Forest Heights, Maryland. BetMGM has one of the top customer loyalty programs in the sports betting industry.

Launch Bonus: No BetMGM Maryland bonus code is needed to claim $200 in free bets. Just sign up here to register with BetMGM. Once the app is live, you’ll get your free bets.

Welcome Bonus: BetMGM Maryland bonus code will offer news users up to a $1,000 risk-free bet.

PointsBet Maryland

PointsBet is a true originator in the sports betting space. The company invented its own unique form of wagering called Points Betting. Players can be rewarded up to 10X based on how well their bet performs. PointsBet is partnered with Riverboat on the Potomac in Maryland.

Launch Bonus: New users can claim $200 in free bets and $500 in second chance bets on launch day. The second chance bets include 5 x $100 bets. Just sign up with the PointsBet MD promo code OFFERMD.

Welcome Bonus: PointsBet offers up to $2,000 in second chance bets.

FanDuel Maryland

FanDuel Sportsbook Maryland will be another top option for Maryland online sports betting. The FanDuel app is known for performing equally well on both Apple iOS and Android devices. There is also a massive selection of sports to bet on at FanDuel.

Launch Bonus: New users in Maryland can claim $100 in free bets and receive a free three-month subscription to NBA League Pass. Just sign up here to claim the free bets.

Welcome Bonus: FanDuel offers a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to new users.

Maryland Online Sports Betting

Maryland sports betting online will continue to grow after the launch with as many as 60 apps on the market at full maturity. Top commercial sportsbooks offer odds on international sports including soccer, tennis, golf, and more. Niche sports can include Aussie Rules Football, cricket, cycling, darts, handball, and table tennis. DraftKings also offers online betting on eSports.

Sports Betting Timeline in Maryland

November 17, 2022 : The Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Commission announces that online sports betting will launch in the state on Nov. 23.

: The Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Commission announces that online sports betting will launch in the state on Nov. 23. November 4, 2022: DraftKings announced its plan to launch Maryland online sports betting in Q4 2022.

DraftKings announced its plan to launch Maryland online sports betting in Q4 2022. October 27, 2022: Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency approved qualifications of 10 operators seeking online sports betting licenses.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency approved qualifications of 10 operators seeking online sports betting licenses. October 25, 2022:The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency released a list of 10 sportsbook operators it would officially review for qualification. The list included Caesars, FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, and PointsBet.

How to Install Online Sports Betting Apps on Apple iOS & Android Devices

How Does a New Sports Betting Site Launch in Maryland?

Maryland online sports betting sites will launch on Nov. 23, in time for Thanksgiving. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan legalized sports betting in May 2021. It’s taken Maryland longer than other states to launch online sports betting due to a complex approval process.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will regulate online sports betting in the state. But the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission is tasked with reviewing applications and distributing licenses to online sportsbooks.

The hope was to have Maryland online sports betting launch in time for the 2022 football season. But SWARC didn’t stop taking applications until after mid-October. There is then a 45-day period needed for the review of applications and distribution of licenses.

As many as 60 online sportsbook operators could be available in Maryland in the future. State officials just need to get the licensing process done sooner rather than later.

Online Sports Betting Bonus Types Available in Maryland

Let’s examine the types of sports betting bonuses that will be available in Maryland. Maryland sports betting bonuses typically take the form of risk-free bets or deposit matches.

DraftKings

DraftKings gives new users a $50 free bet and a deposit match up to $1,000. You always need to read the fine print on any promo offer. The terms and conditions for this offer require a minimum deposit of $5,000 to max out the deposit match at $1,000. You also need to wager $25,000 within the first 90 days to secure the maximum bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook gives new users a $1,250 First Bet along with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits®.

BetMGM

BetMGM offers up to a $1,000 risk-free bet. If your first wager at BetMGM loses, your account will be refunded in the form of free bet credits equaling the amount of your first bet.

PointsBet & FanDuel

There are similar offerings at PointsBet and FanDuel. PointsBet offers up to $2,000 in Second Chance Bets. FanDuel offers up to a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

Maryland Main Teams for Sports Betting

Maryland sports bettors have the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles as major in-state betting options. Maryland’s close proximity to Washington, DC, also makes the Commanders, Nationals, Wizards, and Capitals attractive betting options.

The NFL is the most popular sport to bet on across the US. The Ravens and Commanders will attract a lot of eyeballs on TV and dollars at the online betting window in the near future.

You’ll also find the NBA, MLB, and NHL as top options for all of the aforementioned online sports betting sites in Maryland. There will be several different ways to bet on all of the major professional sports leagues in Maryland. Basic bets include the spread, moneyline, and total. There are also futures, props, parlays, same-game parlays, teasers, live bets, and more.

Is Using a Legal Online Sports Betting App in Maryland Safe?

Yes. Legal online sports betting apps will be regulated by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, which will protect the interest of consumers. If a dispute arises at a legal sportsbook, you will have the ability to file a complaint with the MLGCA.

Legal sportsbooks must adhere to the standards set by the MLGCA when it comes to things like minimum digital security requirements, prompt payouts, and cash reserves on hand.

We strongly advise against using illegal or offshore sportsbooks. You won’t have any of the protections that are in place with legal sportsbooks. Your money and personal information can be put at risk when using illegal sportsbooks as they don’t answer to any type of regulatory body.

No. You will have to be physically in Maryland when making a mobile sports bet, but you don’t have to be a state resident to sign up for an account.

