MDOT Readies Improvements to MD 175 and B-W Parkway

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun the $74.7 million project to improve the MD 175 (Annapolis Road) / MD 295 (Baltimore Washington Parkway) interchange in Anne Arundel County. The project is part of Governor Larry Hogan’s $1.97 billion investment in highways and bridges announced in 2015.

“Fort Meade is home to thousands of employees and residents and anchors one of the fastest-growing areas in the county,” Governor Hogan said. “This project will accommodate growth, enhance safety and support intermodal connectivity near one of Maryland’s largest employers.”

Upgrades to the MD 175 / MD 295 interchange will include:

reconfiguring the interchange into a partial cloverleaf;

widening MD 175 between Sellner Road/Race Road to south of McCarron Court;

adding on-road bicycle lanes along westbound MD 175 from McCarron Court to Milestone Parkway, and along

eastbound MD 175 from Sellner Road to McCarron Court;

constructing a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians along eastbound MD 175;

upgrading interchange lighting and landscaping.

The MD 175/MD 295 project preserves our infrastructure, supports economic opportunity, and provides multi-modal access for the community,” MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. said. “This is a critical project for our partners in Anne Arundel and Howard counties and also benefits the thousands of men and women who serve at Fort Meade.”

Work at the interchange may result in lane and shoulder closures on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with overnight work occurring between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday mornings. Detours may be in effect during ramp reconfiguration. Business and residential access will be maintained while construction is underway.

“Our customers rely on us for safety, mobility and accessibility, and our team works every day to keep our transportation system in a state of good repair,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “We are committed to our customers by constructing safe roads and pathways, allowing them to arrive at their destination safely.”

MDOT SHA contractor R. E. Pierson Construction Co., of Pilesgrove, N.J., will perform the work. The project is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2025. Learn more about the project HERE, and customers with questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

Maryland’s Move Over Law requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

