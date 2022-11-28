Masked Suspects Hold Safeway Employees at Gunpoint During Robbery

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating an after-hours armed robbery at the Safeway grocery store on Forest Drive.

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Safeway grocery store located in the 1700 block of Forest Drive for a reported armed robbery.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke to several store employees who advised that they were held at gunpoint while two masked men robbed the business.

The victims were not injured; the suspects fled the store and were not located. The value of the stolen merchandise or money is unknown at this point.

